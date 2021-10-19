Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
I'll be honest, Derrick Henry could win our Pro Athlete of the Week seemingly any time from September to January of most years. Not to diminish what Trevon Diggs is doing in Dallas or anything, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is something else.
No one should be able to do it, at least no one who's a 6-foot-3 running back in the NFL. And last night was one of those moments when people said exactly that the loudest.
Against Buffalo, Henry rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries and added three touchdowns on the ground, good enough for 7.2 yards per carry. The single moment of the game, though, was when "King" broke through the first and second lines of Bills defense and rushed for a 76-yard touchdown.
Per Twitter, the Titan registered the highest top speed of any ball carrier in the league on that carry when he reached over 21 miles-per-hour en route to the endzone. As this statistic pointed out, too, he's the heaviest and tallest of NFL running backs.
The former Alabama star led the league in rushing and he's set up to match that this season, considering through six games Henry has 783 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.
But nothing tops that run last night, and the lists he continues to join make an eventual trip to Canton inevitable.
Honorable mention
Trevon Diggs: Once again, the Dallas cornerback recorded an interception. If you're counting along with me, that's seven in six games. Oh, and two were returned for a touchdown.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones
Sept. 1 - Sept. 7 Justin Thomas
Sept. 8 - Sept. 14 Jalen Hurts
Sept. 15 - Sept. 21 Derrick Henry
Sept. 22 - Sept. 28 Justin Thomas
Sept. 29 - Oct. 5 Trevon Diggs
Oct. 6 - Oct. 12 Najee Harris