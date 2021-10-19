Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

I'll be honest, Derrick Henry could win our Pro Athlete of the Week seemingly any time from September to January of most years. Not to diminish what Trevon Diggs is doing in Dallas or anything, but the former Heisman Trophy winner is something else.

No one should be able to do it, at least no one who's a 6-foot-3 running back in the NFL. And last night was one of those moments when people said exactly that the loudest.

Against Buffalo, Henry rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries and added three touchdowns on the ground, good enough for 7.2 yards per carry. The single moment of the game, though, was when "King" broke through the first and second lines of Bills defense and rushed for a 76-yard touchdown.

Per Twitter, the Titan registered the highest top speed of any ball carrier in the league on that carry when he reached over 21 miles-per-hour en route to the endzone. As this statistic pointed out, too, he's the heaviest and tallest of NFL running backs.

The former Alabama star led the league in rushing and he's set up to match that this season, considering through six games Henry has 783 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns.

But nothing tops that run last night, and the lists he continues to join make an eventual trip to Canton inevitable.

Honorable mention

Trevon Diggs: Once again, the Dallas cornerback recorded an interception. If you're counting along with me, that's seven in six games. Oh, and two were returned for a touchdown.

