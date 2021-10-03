How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Top-ranked Alabama enters its week six road matchup to the Aggies with a 2-0 record in SEC play.

Well, the streak continues. Nick Saban is now 24-0 against former Alabama assistants after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 42-21 in front of a packed house at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It was exactly what the head coach had expected of the fan base, too, following a call for an atmosphere similar to what the Tide had to overcome in The Swamp at Florida two weeks prior.

Another week in the SEC means another matchup to a former assistant of his, however, as Alabama travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M in a primetime matchup.

The Aggies, unlike the Tide, come into week six following two consecutive losses, one to Arkansas (20-10) and Saturday night's home defeat to Mississippi State (26-22).

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Where: Kyle Field

When: 7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Series info: Saturday's primetime matchup will be the 14th game between the two schools, with Alabama holding an eight-game winning streak entering College Station. The series record is 11-2, to the Crimson Tide's advantage, as the series dates back to 1942.

SEC Schedule (Week 6)

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network

South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT - CBS

North Texas at Missouri, 3:00 p.m. CT - SEC Network

LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. CT - CBS