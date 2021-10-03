How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Well, the streak continues. Nick Saban is now 24-0 against former Alabama assistants after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 42-21 in front of a packed house at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
It was exactly what the head coach had expected of the fan base, too, following a call for an atmosphere similar to what the Tide had to overcome in The Swamp at Florida two weeks prior.
Another week in the SEC means another matchup to a former assistant of his, however, as Alabama travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M in a primetime matchup.
The Aggies, unlike the Tide, come into week six following two consecutive losses, one to Arkansas (20-10) and Saturday night's home defeat to Mississippi State (26-22).
How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M
Where: Kyle Field
When: 7 p.m. CT
TV: CBS, FuboTV
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81
Series info: Saturday's primetime matchup will be the 14th game between the two schools, with Alabama holding an eight-game winning streak entering College Station. The series record is 11-2, to the Crimson Tide's advantage, as the series dates back to 1942.
SEC Schedule (Week 6)
Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN
Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network
South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN2
Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT - CBS
North Texas at Missouri, 3:00 p.m. CT - SEC Network
LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network
Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. CT - CBS