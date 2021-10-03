October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule
Publish date:

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Top-ranked Alabama enters its week six road matchup to the Aggies with a 2-0 record in SEC play.
Author:

Alabama Athletics

Top-ranked Alabama enters its week six road matchup to the Aggies with a 2-0 record in SEC play.

Well, the streak continues. Nick Saban is now 24-0 against former Alabama assistants after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 42-21 in front of a packed house at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

It was exactly what the head coach had expected of the fan base, too, following a call for an atmosphere similar to what the Tide had to overcome in The Swamp at Florida two weeks prior. 

Another week in the SEC means another matchup to a former assistant of his, however, as Alabama travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M in a primetime matchup.

The Aggies, unlike the Tide, come into week six following two consecutive losses, one to Arkansas (20-10) and Saturday night's home defeat to Mississippi State (26-22).

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Where: Kyle Field

When: 7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Series info: Saturday's primetime matchup will be the 14th game between the two schools, with Alabama holding an eight-game winning streak entering College Station. The series record is 11-2, to the Crimson Tide's advantage, as the series dates back to 1942.

SEC Schedule (Week 6)

Arkansas at Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN 

Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m. CT- SEC Network

South Carolina at Tennessee, 11 a.m. CT- ESPN2

Georgia at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. CT - CBS

North Texas at Missouri, 3:00 p.m. CT - SEC Network

LSU at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network

Alabama at Texas A&M, 7 p.m. CT - CBS

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Ole Miss
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M, TV, Time, SEC Schedule

1 minute ago
Nick Saban against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Once Again Showed Adaptability in Win over Kiffin, Ole Miss

1 hour ago
sec-logo-football-field
All Things Bama

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

2 hours ago
Alabama defense against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Upon Further Review: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

3 hours ago
Ryan Kelly and Jake Coker
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 3, 2021

12 hours ago
Bryce Young celebrates against Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 12 Ole Miss 21

16 hours ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
All Things Bama

Everything Lane Kiffin Said After No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama

16 hours ago
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After No. 1 Alabama Defeated No. 12 Ole Miss

16 hours ago