December 15, 2021
BamaCentral Courtside: Memphis 92, No. 6 Alabama 78

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 92-78 loss at the hands of the Tigers from FedExForum in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was an ugly night all around for No. 6 Alabama basketball on Tuesday night as the Crimson Tide fell at Memphis 92-78.

Turnovers by Alabama and the points that came off of them for Memphis were the key story of the game, as the Crimson Tide turned over the basketball 20 times, giving the Tigers 29 points as a result. Memphis, on the other hand, turned the ball over 17 times but surrendered 18 points off of turnovers.

Free-throw discrepancy was also a factor, but the officiating was sound for the majority of the evening. Sloppy play by Alabama in the opening minutes of both halves resulted in the Crimson Tide being behind deep in fouls, sending Memphis to the charity stripe to make 20-of-25 free throws while Alabama made just 8-of-12.

One bright spot for the Crimson Tide inside FedExForum was senior guard Keon Ellis, who had been experiencing a cold streak heading into Tuesday night's game. Ellis led Alabama with 19 points on the night and shot 3-of-10 from beyond the arc. He also recorded six rebounds and an assist in the loss.

In total, just three Crimson Tide shooters hit double-digit points, with Ellis' 19 points alongside 12 from junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and 10 from junior guard Jaden Shackelford. J.D. Davison tied his career-high with 10 rebounds.

Up next, Alabama will face Jacksonville State at home inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Check out the video above where BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell and Clayton Connick break down the Crimson Tide's 92-78 loss at the hands of the Tigers from FedExForum in Memphis.

