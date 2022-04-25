Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Sunday Saves Alabama on the Diamond

The panel discusses the crucial Sunday victories for both Alabama softball and baseball.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above, where today's panel discusses the crucial Sunday victories for both Alabama softball and baseball.

Gallery: Alabama Softball and Baseball

Alabama softball at Texas A&M
042322_MBA_JarvisJi_Georgia_CV2819
042322_MBA_JarvisJi_Georgia_CV0740

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Evan Neal, Alabama practice, October 14, 2020
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

By Christopher Walsh2 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) celebrate after Williams scored a touchdown against Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory
All Things Bama

Matching All 32 NFL Teams with Alabama Draft Prospects

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
Herb Jones Pelicans
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, April 25, 2022

By Clayton Connick13 hours ago
Montana Fouts at A&M
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Bounces Back to Take Series Finale from Texas A&M

By Katie Windham21 hours ago
Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher
All Things Bama

Brilliant Start by Grayson Hitt Lifts Alabama Baseball Past No. 14 Georgia, 3-0

By Joey Blackwell21 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Grayson Hitt
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 14 Georgia (Series Finale)

By Joey BlackwellApr 24, 2022
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Softball at Texas A&M (Series Finale)

By Katie WindhamApr 24, 2022
John Metchie III against Southern Miss
All Things Bama

2022 NFL Draft Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Wide Receiver John Metchie III

By Christopher WalshApr 24, 2022