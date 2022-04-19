Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Alabama Would be Getting in WR transfer Tyler Harrell

The former Louisville receiver recorded 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we take a look at what Alabama would be getting in Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harell. 

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against Clemson Tigers cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 30-24.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3.
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Tyler Harrell (8) catches a pass and runs it in for a touchdown. The Louisville Cardinals lead the Florida State Seminoles 31-13 at the half Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Louisville's Tyler Harrell catches the ball and runs for a first down against Syracuse.

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

