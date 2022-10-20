Skip to main content

Behind the Scenes from SEC Basketball Media Days

Media Days were held in Mountain Brook, Ala. from Oct. 18-19.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — For the first time since 2019, the Southeastern Conference held in-person media days before the 2022-23 basketball season.

The event, titled SEC Tipoff '23, was held at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala. from Oct. 18-19. The first day served as the primary media day for the women's basketball teams in the league, while the second day featured the men's teams.

All 14 SEC school participated, with each sending their head coach and two student-athlete representatives. Head coaches spoke to the media in the main media room in a press conference setting with a moderator, while players had unmoderated breakout sessions on the side of the room.

Alabama women's basketball sent head coach Kirsty Curry, graduate student guard Brittany Davis and graduate student center Jada Rice.

Alabama men's basketball sent head coach Nate Oats, graduate student forward Noah Gurley and sophomore center Charles Bediako.

The event was not open for fan attendance.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Blake Byler provides a behind-the-scenes video featuring the setup of SEC Tipoff '23 from the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook, Ala.

