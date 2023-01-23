Skip to main content

Biggest Portal Surprise for Alabama Football: Just a Minute

With the initial transfer portal window closing Jan. 19, there won't be any more players allowed to enter until May 1.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Just a Minute, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, a duo will pair up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as Blackwell and Windham discuss the biggest surprise entrant in the transfer portal for Alabama football now that the window for guys to enter is closed until May. 

BamaCentral’s Just a Minute Panel

Joey Blackwell: Assistant editor and award-winning journalist for BamaCentral

Austin Hannon: Austin Hannon is the newest staff writer on the BamaCentral team

Mason Smith: Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more.

