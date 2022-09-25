Alabama's Deep Ball Finally Comes to Life Against Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the knocks on the Alabama offense, specifically the passing game, is how it was unable to push the ball downfield in the air. Bryce Young only had one 20-plus yard completion through the air heading into the SEC opener against Vanderbilt.

In terms of the "big play," the Crimson Tide offense has been relatively dormant. Against the Commodores, the big plays finally came to life.

Young finished the game with 385 yards and four touchdowns, and it was the receivers who stepped up and were able to take the top off the defense.

"It was our plan going into this game that we would spread our guys out more, and try to attack then in the secondary," Saban said in the post-game press conference. "There was more precision in the route running, which helps with the timing of the quarterback."

Saban also credited the offensive line for handling the defensive pressure, which gave Young more time to throw.

Ja'Corey Brooks led the way for the receivers with six catches for 117 yards (the first 100-yard game for any Alabama receiver this season), including four consecutive catches on Alabama's first scoring drive, capped off with a 21-yard touchdown reception. Brooks had four of the seven team receptions of at least 20 yards or more.

"We feel like every game we have to step up," Brooks said about the receiving group improving at making big plays. "Whoever get their name called — young guys, old guys — we wanna make a statement as a group."

But the big takeaway from the receiving game is the play of Jermaine Burton. After only having three catches in the previous two games, Burton finished with a perfect 4-for-4 on targets and 94 yards, including a 48-yard bomb at the end of the first quarter.

Burton, a part of the trio of transfers that includes Eli Ricks and Jahmyr Gibbs, was viewed as a great target for Young, who lost Jameson Williams and John Metchie III to the NFL. While the former Georgia Bulldog didn't make it into the end zone, Burton is becoming more of what Alabama expected.

A lot has been made about this receiving corps and whether or not they had the speed to get behind the defense, so this is a great sign as the Tide get deeper into SEC play, starting with their first road SEC opponent in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Granted, it was against a Vanderbilt defense that's in the bottom three in defense, but just like how a basketball player is going through a shooting slump, they just need to see the ball go in.