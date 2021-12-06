Young is the first Alabama athlete since the weekly site honor's inception to earn it three weeks in a row.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2021.

Young is the first Alabama athlete since the weekly site honor's inception to earn it three weeks in a row.

At the 2021 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Young did everything but guarantee himself the Heisman Trophy against the then-No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. In the Crimson Tide's 41-24 victory, Young completed 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Young also rushed three times for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Young's 421 passing yards set the record for the most passing yards in an SEC Championship Game, breaking former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones' record of 418 yards from 2020. With his three passing touchdowns, Young is also tied with former Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the most touchdowns in a single season with 43.

Thanks to Young's spectacular performance, Alabama's upset of Georgia resulted in the Crimson Tide jumping into the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff Committee Rankings on Sunday morning. Alabama will now face No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 to decide who heads onward to the CFP National Championship.

On Sunday night, Young was named one of Alabama's permanent captains for the 2021 season alongside OLB Will Anderson Jr., DL Phidarian Mathis and OL Evan Neal. Young was also named the team's Most Valuable Player.

Also considered:

1. Jaden Shackelford (junior guard, men's basketball)

In Alabama basketball's 91-82 upset of No. 3 Gonzaga on Saturday night, Shackelford registered 28 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes on the hardwood

Shackelford finished the night shooting 10-16 from the floor and 6-8 from beyond the arc

2. Jameson Williams (junior wide receiver, football)

Recorded seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in the country in Georgia

Williams' longest reception of the day was a 67-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, which marked the longest play executed against the Bulldogs defense all season

3. J.D. Davison (freshman guard, men's basketball)

Recorded 20 points, five rebounds and three assists against Gonzaga

Shot 6-10 from the floor and 4-6 from beyond the arc

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young