Bulldogs get the Better of Alabama in Rematch, Georgia Wins National Title 33-18

INDIANAPOLIS — When the confetti settled in Atlanta in December, one could sense that the story between Alabama and Georgia wasn’t quite finished.

The Crimson Tide got the better of the Bulldogs in round one, but No. 3 Georgia had the final word over No. 1 Alabama on Monday night in Indianapolis. Down to a last-ditch effort to tie the game with less than a minute left, Kelee Ringo intercepted Bryce Young's pass and returned it for 67-yards to seal the national championship win for the Bulldogs.

Alabama's red zone failures combined, the first-half loss of top wide receiver Jameson Williams and 20 points in the final 10 minutes for the Bulldogs led to a 33-18 win for Georgia's first national title since 1980.

"I just feel really poorly that we didn't finish the game better than we did in the fourth quarter, because we played a heck of a game against a heck of a team for the first three quarters of the game," Alabama coach Nick Saban said.

Unlike the first matchup, Alabama got the ball to start the game and used a 15-play methodical drive to move down the field against the Bulldogs. The ball stalled on the edge of the Georgia red zone, and Alabama settled for a 37-yard field goal. It would become a theme of the first half as neither team could reach the end zone and combined for five field goals.

The third quarter was the turning point of the game. The Alabama defense came out strong with a stop on the opening drive. Then after Young threw an interception that set the Bulldogs up at the Alabama 40-yard line. The defense stepped up with a huge stop, not allowing any points on the board after Georgia had good field position.

Still holding a 9-6 lead in what was originally looking like a defensive slugfest of a game, it seemed like Alabama was on the way to landing a bruising blow. Brian Robinson was starting to find his rhythm out of the backfield and in the receiving game as Alabama marched down the field on a 17-play, 68-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock. However, things quickly turned sour.

The drive was thwarted at the Georgia 30-yard line and Reichard’s fourth field goal attempt of the day was blocked. Instead of building a double-digit lead, Alabama came away empty handed and Georgia responded with a blow.

Both teams were having success with big plays deep into the opponent's territory, but neither could break through with a touchdown until Zamir White scored from one yard out late in the third quarter to give Georgia a 13-9 lead. The touchdown was set up by a 67-yard run from James Cook on the first Bulldog play after the blocked field goal. It seemed to open up the floodgates for the end zone.

A wild sequence led to Alabama's first and only touchdown. Christian Harris forced pressure on Stetson Bennet that caused a fumble recovered by Brian Branch. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. called the fumble a "good shift of energy" and something they needed to get them going.

Four plays later, Young found Cameron Latu over the middle of the end zone for a three-yard touchdown to take the lead at 18-13 with 10:14 in the fourth quarter. It would be the last time Alabama would score.

After Alabama finally scored a touchdown, the defense then struggled to get stops. Georgia quickly responded with a four-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Bennett to Adonai Mitchell for the Bulldogs to retake the lead at 19-18.

Alabama couldn't do anything offensively on the next drive and had to punt. Then, Brock Bowers finally got the better of Alabama in the game and found the back of the end zone from 15 yards out to give Georgia the eight-point lead at 26-18.

The defense held strong throughout most of the game, but the rushing attack of White and Cook for Georgia became to strong for Alabama to contain.

"We didn't execute," Harris said. "They were making plays because we weren't executing, weren't fitting the runs right, Wasn't doing our job. Good teams will capitalize on those mistakes that you make. And you can't afford to do that in big-time games."

Ringo's interception, the longest pick-six in national championship game history, dispersed any hopes of an Alabama comeback. In the postgame press conference, Young took full responsibility for the interception and the loss for the Crimson Tide, even though Saban was quick to point out that it wasn't all on Bryce.

"People stepped up in big moments when they were supposed to," Young said. "And we had chances, had opportunities. And at the end of the day I didn't get the ball into the end zone. And that's on me.

"I love my guys. I'll forever love my guys. I wouldn't trade my guys for anything. And I'm – it's a little tough that I let them down today. But I love those guys and they stepped up. Adversity has been our thing all year. I've just gotta do better with it."

Young had a season high in pass attempts with 57, but only completed 35 of them for 369 yards. The two interceptions were also a season high.

Another turning point in the game was the injury to Williams early in the second quarter. Williams was wide open over the middle of the field, but Young underthrew the ball causing Williams to have to wait on the pass. It ended up being a 40-yard gain into Georgia territory, but Williams left the game with an injury and didn't return. Alabama had to settle for a field goal after the big gain by Williams to the Georgia 35.

The loss snaps several streaks for Alabama. It is the first time Smart has beaten Saban as a head coach.

"But I love Kirby," Saban said. "I think Kirby has a lot of respect for us. He did a great job for us for a long time. If we had to lose a national championship, I'd rather lose one to one of the former assistants who certainly did a great job for us and has done a great job for his program and his team."

It is Georgia's first win over Alabama since 2007. It's also the first time an SEC East team has beat Alabama since South Carolina did so in 2010. The previous three times a Crimson Tide player had won the Heisman trophy, Alabama went on to win the national championship.

Photo Gallery: 2022 CFP National Championship Game

Photos courtesy of Alabama Athletics and the College Football Playoff

74 Gallery 74 Images

Overall, it was Alabama's ninth national title appearance under Saban and just the third loss. It would have been the Crimson Tide's first repeat national championships since the 2011-2012 seasons. Saban made sure that to emphasize that Georgia deserved the win and championship while also pointing out the bright future for his program with stars like Young and Anderson returning next season.

"If any team deserves – they deserve it," Saban said. "They played great all year. We were the only team to beat them in the SEC Championship game. And we just couldn't finish the game tonight like we wanted to."

This story will be updated with video.