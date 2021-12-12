Coleman Coliseum Reacts to Bryce Young's Heisman Win

Alabama basketball fans gathered for the top-15 matchup with Houston, and an hour before tipoff they got to witness Bryce Young become the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the Heisman.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Finals are over, and school is out for winter break, but that didn't stop the Alabama students from showing up inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night.

The basketball game against No. 14 Houston doesn't tip off until 9 p.m. The top-15 matchup isn't the only big athletic event going on for Alabama fans. The winner of Heisman trophy was announced around 7:50, and the ceremony was broadcast live inside Coleman for the thousands of fans already gathered.

An uproar arose for the 2021 winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He is Alabama's fourth overall Heisman winner, second in a row, and the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to take home the sport's highest individual honor.

As several players were out on the court for warmups and several hundred students were already seated in the student section. There was no one left sitting after Young was named the winner.

The cheers became louder as Young headed toward the stage and the cameras panned to a proud head coach Nick Saban. This is the second year in a row that the Heisman winner for Alabama has happened the same night as a basketball game. DeVonta Smith's win happened during halftime of basketball's home win over Florida last season.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats has fully embraced the "championship school" mantra for the university, and that athletic department synergy was on display in Tuscaloosa Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the coliseum was filled with proud family members and graduates as the University held winter commencement ceremonies. On Saturday night, it is filled with Crimson Tide fans ready for the first top-15 matchup inside Coleman Coliseum since 2007 as No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 14 Houston.