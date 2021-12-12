Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Coleman Coliseum Reacts to Bryce Young's Heisman Win

Alabama basketball fans gathered for the top-15 matchup with Houston, and an hour before tipoff they got to witness Bryce Young become the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the Heisman.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Finals are over, and school is out for winter break, but that didn't stop the Alabama students from showing up inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday night. 

The basketball game against No. 14 Houston doesn't tip off until 9 p.m. The top-15 matchup isn't the only big athletic event going on for Alabama fans. The winner of Heisman trophy was announced around 7:50, and the ceremony was broadcast live inside Coleman for the thousands of fans already gathered. 

An uproar arose for the 2021 winner, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He is Alabama's fourth overall Heisman winner, second in a row, and the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to take home the sport's highest individual honor. 

As several players were out on the court for warmups and several hundred students were already seated in the student section. There was no one left sitting after Young was named the winner. 

Read More

The cheers became louder as Young headed toward the stage and the cameras panned to a proud head coach Nick Saban. This is the second year in a row that the Heisman winner for Alabama has happened the same night as a basketball game. DeVonta Smith's win happened during halftime of basketball's home win over Florida last season. 

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats has fully embraced the "championship school" mantra for the university, and that athletic department synergy was on display in Tuscaloosa Saturday night. 

Earlier in the day, the coliseum was filled with proud family members and graduates as the University held winter commencement ceremonies. On Saturday night, it is filled with Crimson Tide fans ready for the first top-15 matchup inside Coleman Coliseum since 2007 as No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 14 Houston. 

Alabama Student Section Reacts to Bryce Young Winning the Heisman
All Things Bama

Coleman Coliseum Reacts to Bryce Young's Heisman Win

51 seconds ago
Jahvon Quinerly vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 9 Alabama Men's Basketball Takes on No. 14 Houston

6 minutes ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Checked all the Important Boxes for Big Heisman Trophy Win

46 minutes ago
120421_MFB_YoungBr_SEC_RC5525
All Things Bama

Alabama QB Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

7 minutes ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Spotlight Unavoidable for Bryce Young at Heisman Ceremony

11 hours ago
Roman Harper and Big Al
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 11, 2021

20 hours ago
SI basketball recruiting cover
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Recruiting Looking Great With Stellar 2022 Class

Dec 10, 2021
Nate Oats Alabama basketball
All Things Bama

Nate Oats, Jaden Shackelford Remark on Heisman Trophy Finalist Bryce Young

Dec 10, 2021