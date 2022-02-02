Crimson Corner: Senior Bowl Hump Day Update

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell highlights the happenings so far this week at the 2022 Senior Bowl from Mobile, Ala.

We're two days into Senior Bowl week in downtown Mobile, Ala., and both Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. and defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis have continued to improve their NFL Draft stock.

Tuesday marked the first of three days of practice sessions, with both Robinson and Mathis participating with the American team. While Mathis was unable to display his status as a solid defender in a significant way due to the practice being light contact, Robinson was able to show off his skills as a rusher.

Robinson is certainly not the fastest player at the Senior Bowl, but his ability to break tackles alongside his awareness of physical space on the field were on full display on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Mathis had success in the physical position drills and will have an even great opportunity to impress once the team dons full pads on Wednesday afternoon.

Mathis was the first player to meet with the media this week, speaking on Tuesday morning as the highlighted player for the American team. During his talk, Mathis recapped his time at Alabama and discussed what lessons he most benefitted from during his time in Tuscaloosa.

Robinson also met with the media on Wednesday morning at the Senior Bowl's Media Breakfast. He, like Mathis, also recapped his time with the Crimson Tide while also discussing his decision to return for his fifth year in 2021.

While Mathis' media opportunities are done for the week, Robinson still has one more scheduled availability following Thursday's practice.

