Phidarian Mathis Reflects on What He Learned at Alabama

Mathis noted that patience was one of the key factors that he learned while with the Crimson Tide.

MOBILE, Ala. — Ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis was the featured athlete representing the American team on Tuesday morning.

Meeting with the media for a brief press conference, Mathis highlighted what he felt was the most important thing he learned while with the Crimson Tide.

“Being patient,” Mathis said. “I speak that a lot. I had to learn how to be patient and to trust the process at Alabama. As a young guy, I didn’t understand [that] getting playing time, I had to be patient. So waiting on my time to come was a big part of what I had to overcome and I learned it a lot and it has served me well.

"So being patient is something that I know I can take to the next level.”