Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 12, 2021

Baseball: Alabama 7, Texas A&M 4

Softball: Alabama 2, Arkansas 0

Men's tennis: Alabama 5, Arkansas 2

Alabama rowing got first place in the First Varsity 4+, which highlighted day two action at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Women’s Invitational. Racing against Cal and USC, the First Varsity 4+ improved on its time from yesterday to cross the line with a winning mark of 7:14.94 on Sunday. “Today was another strong day for the Tide highlighted by a dominant performance by our Varsity 4+," coach Glenn Putyrae said. "All the crews came out and raced hard against two strong opponents and, while at the end of the regatta we would have wanted to come out with more wins, we were encouraged by how we raced against some of the best teams in the country. We know we have work to do between now and our next challenge but we are eager to improve and grateful for the opportunity to race. Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club and the Pac-12 put on a great event!”

Nate Oats and Bryan Hodgson spoke and shared heartfelt messages at Luke Ratliff's funeral. Over $65,000 has been raised for the Ratliff family.

Justin Thomas finished The Masters tied for 21st with a score of even par. He shot 1-over par in the final round.

Collin Sexton missed the Cavaliers/Pelicans matchup with a groin injury but Kira Lewis Jr. recorded six points, one rebound and assist in 18 minutes.

April 12, 1981: Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior was the fifth-overall selection in the NFL draft by the Cardinals, behind George Rogers (Saints), Lawrence Taylor (Giants), Freeman McNeil (Jets), and Kenny Easley (Seahawks). Future Hall of Fame players selected later on were Ronnie Lott, Mike Singletary, Howie Long, Rickey Jackson and Russ Grimm.

April 12, 1991: Team captains from the 1990 Crimson Tide, quarterback Gary Hollingsworth, safety Efrum Thomas and kicker Philip Doyle, imprinted their hands and feet at Denny Chimes. — Bryant Museum

"Age has nothing to do with it. You can be out of touch at any age." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

