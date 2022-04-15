Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Tax Day

Track & Field, Cross Country at Tom Jones Memorial, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., all day

Women's Golf: SEC Championship; Birmingham, Ala., all day

Track and Field: Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif., all day

Men's Tennis at Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 3 P.M. CT

Women's Tennis vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT

Baseball at No. 1 Tennessee, Knoxville, Tenn., 5:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

Soccer at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Women's Golf: Round 2 at SEC Championship- 7th place at +16

Gymnastics at NCAA Championship semifinals: 4th place, 197.100

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 2, Mississippi State 1

Megan Bloodworth hit her first HR in SEC play

141 days

April 15, 1921: Two former Alabama football-baseball standouts, Joe Sewell and Riggs Stephenson, were teamed as the keystone combination for the World Champion Cleveland Indians. During his first week, Stephenson went 15-for-26 and led the majors in hitting. In writing an article about Stephenson, Alabama football coach Xen Scott noted, "Old Hoss was the best football back since Jim Thorpe ... and it's obvious he's having no trouble adjusting to big league baseball." — Bryant Museum

April 15, 1974: The second studio album by Lynyrd Skynyrd, “Second Helping,” was released. It featured the band's biggest hit single, "Sweet Home Alabama."

"It's like death, taxes and Alabama football. You can count on it. I'll see ya next year." – Crimson Tide wide receiver Dabo Swinney turned Clemson head coach

