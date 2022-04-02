Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Play Outside Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Florida Relays, Outdoor Track & Field, Gainesville, Fla., All Day
  • Men's Golf: Alabama at Augusta Haskins Award Invitational, Augusta, Ga., All Day
  • Rowing: Alabama vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m. CT
  • Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Regional Championships, Seattle, Wash., 7 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis: No. 24 Texas A&M 5, Alabama 2
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, LSU 3

Did you notice?

  • Josh Primo had this remarkable slam:
  • Blake Sims can be seen in the latest photos from the Frisco Fighters:
  • And Primo wasn't the only former Alabama basketball player with a dunk on Friday:

Did you see?

Texas A&M 3, Alabama 2

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

April 2, 1948: Danny Ford, who played for the Crimson Tide and began his coaching career at Alabama, was born in Gadsden, Ala.

April 2, 1960: “Bear” Bryant said the Alabama offensive line was suspect for the upcoming season. "We only have three boys who have played any ball. We are real thin on the line," Bryant said after a scrimmage. Among those he praised included backs Mike Fracchia (60 yards rushing on 13 carries), Ray Abruzzese (39 yards on seven carries), Goobie Stapp (34 yards on five carries) and Butch Wilson (35 yards on four carries). The coach added that Tommy Brooker played well, with the junior receiver catching two passes for 47 yards and making all three extra-point attempts.  

April 2, 1987: Former Alabama All-American offensive lineman Mike Johnson was born in Pensacola, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"A long way. I guess you could say it's the distance from Shreveport to Pasadena.” — Mike Johnson on how much the Crimson Tide improved from 2007 to 2009

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan
