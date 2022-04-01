The Extra Point: Who Impressed at Alabama's Pro Day?

Evan Neal could become the first Alabama player to be drafted No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft since Harry Gilmer was in 1948.

It's an exciting and busy time of year for football at the University of Alabama.

Not only has spring football started with the Crimson Tide beginning preparations for the 2022 season but there's also excitement on campus for the players who are leaving Tuscaloosa behind with the hopes of playing in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Alabama held their NFL Pro Day where nine players went through on-field drills in front of NFL coaches and scouts hoping to make a good impression on teams ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Let's take a look at some of the players who impressed at Alabama's Pro Day:

Evan Neal, offensive lineman

It's no secret that Evan Neal is the headliner in the Alabama draft class this year. Neal was a three-year starter on the offensive line for the Crimson Tide and was a Consensus All-American and First-team All-SEC player in 2021.

With a 6-foot-7, 337-pound frame, Neal has elite size and athleticism for an offensive lineman and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

At Pro Day, Neal was impressive in his interviews and on the field in position drills although he didn't participate in the 40-yard dash. That will matter very little though as he has almost certainly cemented himself as a top-five pick and projects to be the first Alabama player taken in the NFL Draft.

Evan Neal Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Slade Bolden, wide receiver

Slade Bolden also spent three seasons playing for the Crimson Tide and was a reliable receiving option for Bryce Young this past year. Bolden is a little undersized and may not have elite athleticism but he has proven to be able to do a variety of things while playing at Alabama and could certainly be a productive player in the NFL.

At Pro Day, Bolden looked noticeably stronger and made some impressive catches during the receiving drills. He very well may have improved his draft stock and while he may not be a high draft pick, expect him to be taken by a team in the later rounds.

Slade Bolden SEC

Jalyn Armour-Davis, cornerback

Before an injury late last season, Armour-Davis was having an excellent season at the cornerback position. He tallied three interception and four pass breakups to go along with 32 tackles.

Armour-Davis, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 192 pounds, also has good size for the NFL and turned heads at the NFL Combine when he ran a 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash. Now recovered from his injury, Armour-Davis looked sharp during drills at Alabama's Pro Day.

Jalyn Armour-Davis Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With the the NFL Draft now less than a month away, Alabama fans can expect to see many of their favorite Crimson Tide players drafted with there being a good chance of seeing a double-digit number of Alabama players selected.

Check out the video at the top of the page where BamaCentral's Clay Miller and Tony Tsoukalas discuss the players that impressed at Alabama's NFL Pro Day.