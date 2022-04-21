Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National High Five Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Football

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Basketball

Softball

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Golf: SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Athens, Ga; 2 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats
  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Gainesville, Fla.; 5 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

Alabama received a commitment from preferred walk-on quarterback Zeb Vickery out of Flomaton High School.

Did You See?

Did you see: Alabama players in ESPN's Kiper/McShay three-round mock draft

OT Evan Neal — No. 9 overall, Seattle Seahawks

Alabama offensvie lineman Evan Neal.

WR Jameson Williams — No. 15 overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Jameson Williams Firmly In Play For Browns

ILB Christian Harris — No. 51 overall, Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris (8) during the third quarter during the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.

WR John Metchie III — No. 52 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers

John Metchie III at Florida

DT Phidarian Mathis — No. 63 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Phidarian Mathis at Florida

DB Josh Jobe — No. 95 overall, Cincinnati Bengals

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defends a pass against Florida Gators wide receiver Jacob Copeland (15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

135 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arlington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.

April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama

We'll leave you with this…

Stephon Wynn Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama DL Stephon Wynn Jr. Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis in CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
All Things Bama

ESPN's Todd McShay Breaks Down Three Alabama Players Poised to Become Second-Round Picks

By Tony Tsoukalas8 hours ago
Agiye Hall
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Agiye Hall Commits to Texas

By Blake Byler9 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) attempts to break a tackle by Ole Miss defensive back Deane Leonard (24) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21.
Bama/NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Wide Receiver Slade Bolden

By Christopher Walsh9 hours ago
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after the 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama's Season Opener Could Offer Some Unexpected Intrigue

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Jahvon Quinerly at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: What Jahvon Quinerly's Possible Return Would Mean for Alabama Basketball

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Named Finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
2022 Alabama A-Day, Pete Golding with first team defense
All Things Bama

What It's Like Being a Media Coach for Alabama Football's Winning A-Day Team

By Katie Windham16 hours ago