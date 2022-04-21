Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 3

Alabama in 12th Following Opening Day of SEC Men's Golf Championships

Alabama received a commitment from preferred walk-on quarterback Zeb Vickery out of Flomaton High School.

Did you see: Alabama players in ESPN's Kiper/McShay three-round mock draft OT Evan Neal — No. 9 overall, Seattle Seahawks Photo | Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports WR Jameson Williams — No. 15 overall, Philadelphia Eagles ILB Christian Harris — No. 51 overall, Philadelphia Eagles Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports WR John Metchie III — No. 52 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers Alabama Athletics DT Phidarian Mathis — No. 63 overall, Cincinnati Bengals Alabama Athletics DB Josh Jobe — No. 95 overall, Cincinnati Bengals Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arlington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.

April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.

“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama

