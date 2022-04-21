Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 21, 2022
Today is ... National High Five Day
Football
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.
- Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Athens, Ga; 2 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats
- Women’s Tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee; Southeastern Conference Tournament; Gainesville, Fla.; 5 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats
- Men’s Tennis: Alabama 4, Vanderbilt 3
- Men’s Golf: Alabama in 12th Following Opening Day of SEC Men’s Golf Championships
Alabama received a commitment from preferred walk-on quarterback Zeb Vickery out of Flomaton High School.
Did you see: Alabama players in ESPN's Kiper/McShay three-round mock draft
OT Evan Neal — No. 9 overall, Seattle Seahawks
WR Jameson Williams — No. 15 overall, Philadelphia Eagles
ILB Christian Harris — No. 51 overall, Philadelphia Eagles
WR John Metchie III — No. 52 overall, Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Phidarian Mathis — No. 63 overall, Cincinnati Bengals
DB Josh Jobe — No. 95 overall, Cincinnati Bengals
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 21, 1990: Athletic Director Hootie Ingram and Birmingham Mayor Richard Arlington announced Alabama would continue to play three games a year at Legion Field through the 2001 season. The City of Birmingham designated $12 million of funds to refurbish the stadium as well as increase the capacity to approximately 84,000. At least 14 luxury boxes, as well as a new press box and box areas comparable to Tuscaloosa's President's Booth and Ivory Club, were set to be added. Originally, the contract between the university and Birmingham was to expire in 1996.
April 21, 2007: Although school officials anticipated a crowd between 55,000 and 60,000, Bryant-Denny Stadium was filled to beyond its capacity of 92,138 to watch the Crimson Tide’s first A-Day game under Nick Saban. The coach later called it the day he knew he had made the right decision to become Alabama’s head coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“It made it exciting having 92,000 people at A-Day. It’s ridiculous. I never could have imagined that there would be that many people.” – Simeon Castille on Nick Saban’s first A-Day at Alabama