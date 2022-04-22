Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 22, 2022
Today is.. National Earth Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's Golf: Third Round SEC Championships; Sea Island, Ga.
- Track & Field, Cross Country vs Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Ala., All-Day, SEC Network+
- Softball at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 6 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
- Baseball vs #10 Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+
- Soccer vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's Golf at SEC Championships: 14th place (+22)
- Men's Tennis at SEC Tournament: Tennessee 4, Alabama 0
- Women's Tennis at SEC Tournament: Tennessee 4, Alabama 1
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
134 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
April 22, 1911: Frank Moseley, who played quarterback and roomed with Bear Brant at Alabama, was an assistant for Bryant and also the baseball coach at Kentucky, and became the head football coach at Virginia Tech, was born in Montgomery, Ala.
April 22, 1961: Pat James' Red Team defeated Charlie Bradshaw's White Team 17-7 in the annual spring game at Denny Stadium. Quarterback Pat Trammell, who picked the winning squad, was the star of the game, rushing for 92 yards and hitting 5-of-10 passes for 86 more. His 33-yard completion to halfback Bill Oliver set up one of the Red scores. "Well, we have had our fun and now it is time to get down to business," Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said after the game. "The rest of practice is closed to everyone and maybe we can find some football players before we have to play a real game." — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Winning isn't imperative, but getting tougher in the fourth quarter is." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant