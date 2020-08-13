Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 13, 2020

Tyler Martin

Today is ... Left-Handers Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's documentary titled, "Tua," will air on Sept. 6 at 3 p.m (CT). Interviews with coach Nick Saban, Trent Dilfer, and Steve Young are seen in the trailer below. Get your popcorn ready. 
  • Congrats to all of these SEC school and teams on their academic achievements:
  • Crimson Tide golfer Wilson Furr has advanced to the round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur after defeating Aaron Du on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Alabama football target Malcolm Johnson Jr. announced that he will commit on Friday at 9 a.m. (CT). He will decide between the Crimson Tide, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and LSU.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

44 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 13, 1961: On a porch in a rocking chair at peaceful Jordan Farm near Alexander City, Paul Bryant answered questions of several state media representatives. When asked who his best athlete was and with the reporters expecting to hear names like Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell or Mike Fracchia, Bryant proclaimed the best on the team was Bill Oliver from Livingston. "He's an athlete," said the big man. "When he moves, he moves." – Bryant Museum

August 13, 1973: Running back Sherman Williams was born in Mobile, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day 

August 13: “I guess I’m just too full of Bama.” – Tommy Lewis after running off the sideline during the middle of a play and tackled Rice halfback Dickie Moegle in the 1954 Cotton Bowl.

We'll leave you with this ... 

All Things Bama

