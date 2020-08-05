Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 5, 2020

Today is … National Work Like A Dog Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's new Corvette was featured in the latest edition of Dub Magazine:

Ruggs' former teammate Jerry Jeudy shared a moment for the camera at training camp with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller:

Alabama soccer returned to practice on Tuesday:

Dallas Cowboy and former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper spoke with the media and discussed his contract with Dallas as well as his offseason preparation during the pandemic:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

52 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“We want other teams to fear us.” — Glen Coffee

We’ll leave you with this …