Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 5, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Work Like A Dog Day
Bama Central Headlines …
- SEC to Forgo Traditional Summer Camps; Alabama to Start Practice on Aug. 17
- Backfield Versatility Could Be Crucial, Advantage for Alabama During Chaotic Season
- Alabama Basketball 2020-2021 Roster Breakdown
- Who Do You Want to See Added to Alabama's 2020 Schedule?
- Crimson Tikes: Leaves Are Falling All Around
Did you notice?
- Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III's new Corvette was featured in the latest edition of Dub Magazine:
- Ruggs' former teammate Jerry Jeudy shared a moment for the camera at training camp with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller:
- Alabama soccer returned to practice on Tuesday:
- Dallas Cowboy and former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper spoke with the media and discussed his contract with Dallas as well as his offseason preparation during the pandemic:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener
52 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“We want other teams to fear us.” — Glen Coffee