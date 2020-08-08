Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 8, 2020

Today is … International Left Handers Day

Alabama swimming and diving has a new diving coach in Jesse Lyman:

Former Alabama running back and current Tennessee Titan Derrick Henry offered advice to college students who are considering opting out of the 2020 season, saying "I think they just have to do what's best for them, what makes sense for them and their situation, for them and their families. It’s a crazy time for everyone right now, across the world, so it's really what makes sense for you and what’s the best situation possible for you and your future.”

In case you missed it, Alabama football had their final two conference opponents of the abbreviated 2020 season announced by the SEC:

The Pittsburgh Steelers admired former Crimson Tide safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's skills at the position:

Check out this one-handed grab by former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

49 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. – Bryant Museum

August 8, 1967: Howard Cross, who was a tight end for the New York Giants from 1989-2001, was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.” – Gene Stallings

