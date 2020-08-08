Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 8, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … International Left Handers Day

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimming and diving has a new diving coach in Jesse Lyman:
  • Former Alabama running back and current Tennessee Titan Derrick Henry offered advice to college students who are considering opting out of the 2020 season, saying  "I think they just have to do what's best for them, what makes sense for them and their situation, for them and their families. It’s a crazy time for everyone right now, across the world, so it's really what makes sense for you and what’s the best situation possible for you and your future.”
  • In case you missed it, Alabama football had their final two conference opponents of the abbreviated 2020 season announced by the SEC:
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers admired former Crimson Tide safety Minkah Fitzpatrick's skills at the position:
  • Check out this one-handed grab by former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at the Las Vegas Raiders' training camp:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

49 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 8, 1921: In what was described as the best coaching staff ever assembled at Alabama, Xen Scott announced he had hired Hank Crisp to handle his line while athletic director Charles Bernier would also assist the Crimson Tide. Crisp had been known as maybe being the best lineman to ever play in the Atlantic Coast area and the Virginia Tech grad would also coach Alabama's basketball, track and cross country team. Scott also said that the first practice would be Sept. 7, with the Thin Red Line preparing to open the season September 24 against Howard. – Bryant Museum

August 8, 1967: Howard Cross, who was a tight end for the New York Giants from 1989-2001, was born in Huntsville, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“You don’t have to flaunt your success, but you don’t have to apologize for it.” – Gene Stallings

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Football's Two Additional Conference Opponents Revealed by SEC

The Crimson Tide have added both the Tigers and the Wildcats to its 2020 schedule

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

So entering 2020 training camps which position group does Alabama have the most former players in the NFL? That would be the one Nick Saban coaches during practice, defensive backs

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Rocketman

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

SEC Announces COVID-19 Medical Protocols

The conference announced its list of new rules regarding the coronavirus on Friday morning

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Recruiting Roundup with John Garcia Jr.

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Recruiting Corner: Three Burning Questions Still Remaining for Alabama's 2021 Class

The Crimson Tide currently boast one of the best recruiting classes in the country, but some questions, and positions, need to be addressed moving forward

Tyler Martin

All Things CW: Safety, Not Money, will Eventually Decide Fate of 2020 College Football Season

Even though money has been the driving force to try and play college football this fall, it won't happen as long as the safety of players and coaches remains is in doubt

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Evaluating Alabama Commit, SI All-American Candidate 2021 S Kaine Williams

Kaine Williams looks to become the next Crimson Tide legend from the Bayou State

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Football Ranked No.3 in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide received four first-place votes

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin