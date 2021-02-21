Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 21, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Sticky Bun Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: No. 8 Alabama Basketball Survives Scare From Vanderbilt, 82-78

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 4, McNeese State 3

Men's basketball: Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

Softball: Alabama 8, Liberty 1 & Alabama 5, LSU 2

Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama vs McNeese State, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's basketball: Alabama vs Mississippi State, 2 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's golf: Alabama at Lady Gator Invitational, All Day

Softball: Alabama vs LSU, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama at South Carolina, 11 a.m (CT)

Did you notice?

The Alabama women closed the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships with three more gold medals Saturday, boosting the Crimson Tide into fourth place with 973 points, its best team finish since 2003 and three spots better than last season. Rhyan White led the way for the Tide, winning her third individual gold of the meet Saturday night, repeating as the 200 backstroke champion with at time of 1:48.55. The junior was voted the SEC Swimmer of the Meet and won the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy as the individual high point scorer. Morgan Scott won the 100 freestyle in a school record time of 47.50 while Cora Dupre took the bronze with a 47.90. Scott and Dupre, along with Flora Molnar and Kalia Antoniou closed the meet with another SEC title, taking first in the 400 freestyle relay with a school record 3:10.28, shaving nearly two seconds off the previous mark. It was the Tide’s third relay title of the meet, the most in school history. In all, Alabama won eight gold medals, including three relay and five individual titles, tying the 1985 team for the most titles at a single championship

White won the SEC's Commissioner Trophy:

Watch Kira Lewis Jr.'s most recent media availability with the New Orleans Pelicans:

Alabama track & field signed Grover Winston:

Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his second year in the NFL:

Alabama men's wheelchair basketball dominated Auburn, 68-46.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

195 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 21, 1985: Ray Perkins announces a number of coaching moves including Jimmy Fuller was promoted from offensive line coach to assistant head coach. Mike Dubose went from coaching the outside linebackers to the defensive line, with Sylvester Croom switching from inside to outside linebacking coach. The head coach had already announced that Joe Kines would replace Ken Donahue, a member of the Alabama staff since 1964, as defensive coordinator.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 21: “They don’t know, 'Come here!,’ from, 'Sick ’em!,’ yet. We’ll get that straightened out.” – Joe Kines

We'll leave you with this ...