Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 23, 2020

Today is … National Tile Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Video forthcoming.

Did you notice?

Alabama swimming and diving closed out the SEC Championships in Auburn by winning four more titles in the final day of competition. Sophomores Kensey McMahon and Rhyan White won the women's 1,650-meter freestyle and the 200-meter backstroke, respectively. Freshman Tanesha Lucoe won the women's platform diving title while senior Zane Waddell, junior Tyler Sesvold and sophomores Johnathan Berneburg and Colton Stogner took the men's 400-meter freestyle relay.

After finishing singles play and defeating Arizona 4-2 in the Blue Gray National Tennis Classic in Montgomery, Alabama men's tennis fell in the tournament finals to No. 20 Ole Miss, 4-3. After losing the doubles point to the Rebels, each side won three singles matches to draw the singles round, but the early doubles point won by Ole Miss secured the victory for the Rebels. “Valiant effort by the guys all weekend," Crimson Tide coach George Husack said. "They were challenged in each match and welcomed the opportunity with open arms. We had contributions from everyone and most importantly continued to make progress as a team.”

Alabama women's tennis won its final two matches of the Blue Gray Classic on Saturday, defeating South Alabama 4-0 before triumphing over SMU 4-3. The win over the Mustangs came in dramatic fashion, with the series coming down to the final match between Crimson Tide senior Luca Fabian and SMU junior Nicole Petchey. The pair each won a set 6-4, forcing the match into a third and final set. Fabian emerged victorious, winning the set 6-1 and clenching the final victory for Alabama in the tournament.

Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

195 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 23, 1963: Alabama baseball coach Tilden "Happy" Campbell died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home. Campbell was a member of the 1935 Rose Bowl and national championship football team. He was beginning his 24th year as head baseball coach, but also served as an assistant football coach from 1935-42 and again from 1947-55. Set to be pallbearers were Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Grover Harkins, Joe Sewell, W.H. Pate, F.G. Hocutt and Marlin Moore.

February 23, 1989: Darius Hanks was born in Norcross, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“[Coach Saban] asked his players if they wanted to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill, or if they wanted to work hard enough to be the best team in the country. And it's pretty clear what choice they made. That's the kind of tone this team sets, both on and off the field. It's why these young men — and this is something I’m very proud of — had the second highest graduation rate of any team ranked in the top 25. It shows that these guys have their priorities straight. Together, they contributed more than 3,500 hours of community service that Alabama students, student-athletes performed last year.”

— President Barack Obama when the 2009 Crimson Tide visited the White House.

We’ll leave you with this …