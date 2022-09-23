Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, September 23, 2022

Today is... National Great American Pot Pie Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Golf: Competing in the Mason Rudolph Championship in Franklin, Tennessee

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: No. 6 Alabama 4, Tennessee 2

The Alabama soccer team picked up a win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the preseason favorite in the SEC, scoring three goals in the first half. Reyna Reyes led the Crimson Tide with two goals for the game.

Did You Notice?

Alabama alumnus Justin Thomas won his opening match for Team USA alongside partner Jordan Spieth, defeating the International Team, 2&1.

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham entered the transfer portal. This was his fourth season playing for the Crimson Tide but he had not appeared in a game since 2020.

Steelers running back Najee Harris and Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper both scored touchdowns for their respective teams on Thursday night. Harris finished with 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown while Cooper had seven catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama baseball will open fall practice today. It also announced Mississippi State will visit for a fall exhibition on Oct. 21 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Fist pitch is set for 6 p.m. at The Joe with gates opening at 4 p.m. Admission to the exhibition will cost $5 with all proceeds going to the Alabama Grand Slammers. Tickets can be purchased day-of at the Gate 3 ticket window or in advance by visiting www.GrandSlammers.org.

September 23, 1967: Alabama, fresh off an 11-0 season which featured a defense that yielded 37 points for the year, hosted Florida State in a night opener at Legion Field. Much to the chagrin of Coach Paul Bryant, the Seminoles scored as many points in one night as the '66 team gave up in a year. However, the Crimson Tide behind Kenny Stabler equaled the 37 posted by FSU for a high-scoring tie.

September 23, 2017: Running back Damien Harris ran for a career-high 151 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Scarbrough added two more scores as No. 1 Alabama routed host Vanderbilt, 59-0. It was Alabama’s 19th straight win over the SEC East Division. The Crimson Tide outgained the Commodores 677-78, the largest margin in program history. It also set a school record with 38 first downs.

September 23, 1989: Kevin Norwood was born in Biloxi, Mississippi;

September 23, 1993: Reggie Ragland was born in Madison, Ala.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“If anything goes bad, I did it. If anything goes semi-good, we did it. If anything goes real good, you did it. That’s all it takes to get people to win football games.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

