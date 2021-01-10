Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 10, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Escapes Auburn, 94-90

Crimson Tide results

Men's basketball: Alabama 94, Auburn 90

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas apologized for using a homophobic slur after missing a putt on Saturday. Thomas is currently tied for fifth at 17-under par going into the final round.

Washington wide out Cam Sams caught seven passes for 104 yards in the team's 31-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison tested out of COVID-19 protocols and will be active against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Washington defensive tackle Da'Ron Payne finished with five tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, and two tackles for loss.

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed had two sacks and three tackles against the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-20 defeat.

Former Alabama catcher Alex Avila shares his memories of Dodger great Tommy Lasorda:

Alabama long snapper Thomas Fletcher was named the winner of the Patrick Mannelly Long Snapper Award. He was perfect on all snapping duties across his four seasons at the Capstone and has started every game of his Alabama career.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 10, 1987: Athletic Director Steve Sloan announced that the tower used by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be reinstalled on the practice field, citing the monument "as a symbol of Alabama football."

January 10, 1994: Landon Collins was born in New Orleans.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

"The alumni are starting to grumble, and I'm the one starting it." - Paul W. Bryant

