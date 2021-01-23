All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 23, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics
Today is... National Pie Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Crimson Tide results

  • Men's tennis: NC State 4, Alabama 2
  • Swimming and diving: Alabama swept Georgia Tech

Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee or Ole Miss, TBA
  • Women's tennis: Alabama at UAB, 11 a.m (CT), Watch
  • Women's tennis: Alabama at Alabama State, 4 P.M (CT), Watch
  • Track and field: Alabama at Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimming and diving closed out its regular season with a sweep of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Crimson Tide women swept every swimming event, with Gracie Felner, Kensey McMahon and Rhyan White leading the way with two wins each. Felner won the 100 and 200 butterfly, McMahon dominated the 500 and 1,000 freestyles, while White swept the 100 and 200 backstrokes. The Crimson Tide men took first through fourth in the 50 freestyle, with Sam DiSette leading the sweep. Matt King was just behind DiSette in second, while Jonathan Berneburg and Colton Stogner took third and fourth, respectively.
  • Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets for a second-straight night. This time, Sexton dropped 25 points and nine assists in the 125-113 victory.
  • The Crimson Tide women's wheelchair basketball team beat Texas-Arlington, 68-47:
  • Due to COVID-19, the Alabama hockey team was forced to cancel its season.
  • Alabama signee JD Davison is just unreal:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

January 23, 1970: Moments before he was to be inducted in the Alabama Hall of Fame, long-time Crimson Tide coach and administrator Hank Crisp collapsed and died at a reception at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

January 23, 2016: The Crimson Tide celebrated its fourth national title in seven years with another parade. Fans turned out by the thousands even though temperatures were in the low 30s, and brisk winds made it feel even colder.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Jan. 23: “I’ve never had so much fun playing football in my life. Y’all have been the biggest part of that. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate y’all for coming out. Thank y’all for everything.” – Jake Coker at Alabama national title celebration on this date in 2016

We'll leave y'all with this ...

Hank Crisp as a player at Virginia Tech
