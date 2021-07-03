Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2021

Today is … National Compliment Your Mirror Day

Bama Central Headlines ...

In case you missed it: Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Once Upon A Time, There was a Bear ...

Did you notice?

Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson was officially named a player for Team U.S.A. in baseball for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:

Crimson Tide offensive lineman Chris Owens has quite possibly the most impressive resume for potential NIL endorsers, even writing that he will review each offer with Alabama's compliance department:

NCAA president Mark Emmert spoke with Andy Katz regarding NIL and its impact on college athletics:

And Alabama junior defensive back Demarcco Hellams expressed his excitement to return to the gridiron this fall:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

63 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980

We’ll leave you with this …