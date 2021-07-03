Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2021
Bama Central Headlines
Did you notice?
- Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson was officially named a player for Team U.S.A. in baseball for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:
- Crimson Tide offensive lineman Chris Owens has quite possibly the most impressive resume for potential NIL endorsers, even writing that he will review each offer with Alabama's compliance department:
- NCAA president Mark Emmert spoke with Andy Katz regarding NIL and its impact on college athletics:
- And Alabama junior defensive back Demarcco Hellams expressed his excitement to return to the gridiron this fall:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:
63 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980