Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings.
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Compliment Your Mirror Day

Bama Central Headlines ...

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama pitcher David Robertson was officially named a player for Team U.S.A. in baseball for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics:
  • Crimson Tide offensive lineman Chris Owens has quite possibly the most impressive resume for potential NIL endorsers, even writing that he will review each offer with Alabama's compliance department:
  • NCAA president Mark Emmert spoke with Andy Katz regarding NIL and its impact on college athletics:
  • And Alabama junior defensive back Demarcco Hellams expressed his excitement to return to the gridiron this fall:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 Opener:

63 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980

We’ll leave you with this …

Frank Thomas statue on the Alabama Walk of Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2021

Bryce Young, Alabama scrimmage, April 2, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama NIL Tracker: QB Bryce Young Inks First Endorsement Deal

Antonio Kite
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: Decision Day Coming for Antonio Kite on July 4

Jaylen Waddle and the Durability Issue
All Things Bama

All Things CW: Five Things to Wonder After NIL Changes

Josh Primo
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: Impact of NIL, Josh Primo and Jaden Shackelford Decisions

405547BD-A288-4A5D-AF12-210292D16DBF
Recruiting

Maryland 2022 WR Commit Kobe Prentice Reacts to Offer From Alabama: "It's A Dream Come True"

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne
All Things Bama

After Banner Year, Alabama Athletics Finishes Seventh in Learfield IMG College Director's Cup

Alabama vs Mercer, 2017
All Things Bama

Early 2021 Crimson Tide Opponent Preview: Mercer