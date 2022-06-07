Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2022
Today is ... World Caring Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results
No events scheduled.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener
88 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant