Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... World Caring Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No events scheduled.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

88 days

June 7, 1960: Larry Hennessey, a former star end for the Kentucky Wildcats, joined the Alabama coaching staff, replacing Rod Keith who had accepted a job with Texas A&M. Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said that Hennessey, who liked to go by his nickname "Dude," would coach the ends. After graduating from the commerce school at UK, Hennessey began his coaching career at Sulphur Springs High in Texas and arrived from coaching at Xavier High in Louisville. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Football changes and so do people. The successful coach is the one who sets the trend, not the one who follows it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

Paul Drake/Sports Illustrated Special to BamaCentral The University of Alabama

We'll leave you with this...