Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 28, 2021

• After a Long Journey to the NCAA Tournament, Alabama's Jahvon Quinerly Isn't Looking Back

• Legendary Coach Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

• Alabama Football Wraps Up First Full Week of Spring Practices

• Alabama Softball Offense Explodes for 11 Runs in Series Opening Win over Kentucky

• No. 23 Alabama Baseball Swept After Falling in Series Finale to No. 3 Ole Miss, 11-6



• NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

• Alabama Football Early Enrollees Primed to Make an Impact During Spring Practices

• Crimson Tikes: Sweeeet 16

• Men's golf: Old Waverly Collegiate Championship, at Starkville, Miss., all day, Live Scoring

• Women's tennis: Alabama at Arkansas, Video Stream, Live Scoring

• Men's tennis: Alabama at Texas A&M postponed

• Softball: Alabama at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CT, ESPN2, Live Video, Listen (93.3 FM) Live Stats

• Men's basketball, NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16, Alabama vs. UCLA, at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m., Live Video, Live Stats

• Softball: Alabama 11, Kentucky 6

• Baseball: Ole Miss 11, Alabama 6

• Soccer: Auburn 2, Alabama 1

• The Alabama tack and field team closed its two-meet weekend with a dozen top-five finishes between the Al Schmidt Bulldog Relay in Starkville, Miss., and the Raleigh Relay in Raleigh, N.C. A weekend that opened with a school record and the win in the 10,000-meters from Mercy Chelangat in Raleigh, closed with four gold-medal performances in Starkville from Natassha McDonald (200 meters), Robert Dunning (110-meter hurdles), Taylor Gorum (shot put) and Ryan Lipe (pole vault).

• Alabama freshman Matt King finished fifth in the 100 freestyle and led off the seventh-place 400 freestyle relay to help the Crimson Tide to a 15th-place team finish at the 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. It was the Crimson Tide's seventh straight top-15 finish.

• The Crimson Tide soccer team took a 2-1 loss to Auburn at the Alabama Soccer Stadium. Alabama got the on the board late, earning a corner kick inside the final minute of play. Junior Kat Rogers put the ball in the center of the box for sophomore Reyna Reyes to head the ball to the back post. Tanna Sanchez-Carreto hit a low shot into the left corner of the net. Sydney Richards and Hailey Whitaker scored for the Tigers.

• James S. "Doc" Ferguson, who led the Million Dollar Band from 1971-83, has died at the age of 85.

• Returning from injury, Collin Sexton thought he hit a game-winner by putting his team up by one point with 1.6 seconds remaining, but the Kings had other plans as Harrison Barnes hit before the buzzer for the 100-98 win. Sexton finished with 36 points and four assists.

• A day after he opted out of his minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, Wade LeBlanc sign a major league contract with ... the Baltimore Orioles. “It’s kind of hectic, to he honest with you,” LeBlanc told Orioles writers on Saturday. “You’re using that opt-out to kind of scan the landscape around the league and see what else is out there but for me, personally, I never wanted to leave this organization. I wanted to be here. I wanted to figure out a way to work this out. Fortunately, for us, it did, so excited to move forward.”

• Tommy Hunter exercised his opt-out clause and has been granted his release by the New York Mets. The season opens on Thursday.

March 28, 1938: Sandy Sanford, known as the "$100,000 Toe," demonstrated he was one of the top athletes on campus. In track, he ran a 10.0 100-yard dash and rated as one of the SEC's best shot putters as well. Sanford, who played end and kicked for the SEC champion football team, earned his nickname after he kicked final quarter field goals to beat Tulane and Vanderbilt and earn a Rose Bowl spot — which paid the school $100,000 — for the Crimson Tide. — Bryant Museum

"Bryant can take his'n and beat your'n, and then he can turn around and take your'n and beat his'n." – Former NFL coach Bum Phillips

