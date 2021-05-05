Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 5, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … Cinco de Mayo

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Collin Sexon became the second-youngest Cleveland Cavalier (behind LeBron James) to reach 4,000 points:
  • Alabama women's basketball announced the dates of their summer camps:
  • Former Alabama women's basketball forward Jasmine Walker was spotted practicing with the L.A. Sparks:
  • Savannah Woodard was named SEC Softball Newcomer of the Week:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

122 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum

May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.

