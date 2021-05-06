Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2021
Softball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
- Alabama football's Mac Jones and Alabama softball's Kaylee Tow won the 2021 Paul W. Bryant Scholar-Athlete Award, which honors the Crimson Tide's top male and female student-athlete.
- Washington defensive back Landon Collins is rehabbing quite nicely from his torn Achilles that was injured six months ago.
May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.
May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.
May 6: “He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal