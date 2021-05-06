Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2021

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... National Nurses Day

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: Crimson Corner: 'The Advantage' is a Much Bigger Deal Than You Might Think

Crimson Tide results

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

Alabama football's Mac Jones and Alabama softball's Kaylee Tow won the 2021 Paul W. Bryant Scholar-Athlete Award, which honors the Crimson Tide's top male and female student-athlete.

Yep, that's pretty good.

Washington defensive back Landon Collins is rehabbing quite nicely from his torn Achilles that was injured six months ago.

Freshman sprinter Mason Phillips signing with Alabama track and field:

From the looks of it, Nick Saban enjoyed is round of golf at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am with Ernie Els:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

121 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 6: “He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal

We'll leave you with this ...