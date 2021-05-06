Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2021

Your daily briefing for what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is... National Nurses Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

No events scheduled 

Crimson Tide schedule

Softball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football's Mac Jones and Alabama softball's Kaylee Tow won the 2021 Paul W. Bryant Scholar-Athlete Award, which honors the Crimson Tide's top male and female student-athlete.
  • Yep, that's pretty good.
  • Washington defensive back Landon Collins is rehabbing quite nicely from his torn Achilles that was injured six months ago.
  • Freshman sprinter Mason Phillips signing with Alabama track and field:
  • From the looks of it, Nick Saban enjoyed is round of golf at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am with Ernie Els:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

121 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

May 6, 1958: Don McNeal was born in Atmore, Ala. He was an All-American defensive back on the 1979 national championship team, who ended up playing in two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

May 6, 1963: After the multi-million dollar lawsuits by coaches Paul W. “Bear” Bryant and Wally Butts, Curtis Publishing, which owned The Saturday Evening Post, released figures it lost $19 million that year.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

May 6: “He was the kind of player Coach Bryant loved because he was first class,” — Jeremiah Castille on Don McNeal

We'll leave you with this ...

Don McNeal with the Miami Dolphins
Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2021

