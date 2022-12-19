Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 19, 2022

Today is ... National Hard Candy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

• Newsletter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 92, Norfolk State 30

Did you Notice?

McKinley Crone revealed which team she supported in the World Cup Final:

Jalen Hurts became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to a 13-1 start:

And does this count as Bama-on-Bama crime?

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

We'll Leave You With This...