Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 19, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Hard Candy Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

No Games Scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 92, Norfolk State 30

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you Notice?

  • McKinley Crone revealed which team she supported in the World Cup Final:
  • Jalen Hurts became the youngest quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to a 13-1 start:
  • And does this count as Bama-on-Bama crime?

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 19, 1936: Crimson Tide baseball and basketball standout Jack Kubuszyn was born in Buffalo, N.Y.

December 19, 1939: Mal Moore was born in Dozier, Ala.

December 19, 1959: In the first bowl appearance by an Alabama-coached Paul Bryant team, the Crimson Tide lost 7-0 to Penn State in Philadelphia's Liberty Bowl. A fake field goal touchdown pass by Galen Hall was the difference in the defensive struggle.

December 19, 1982: Mo Williams was born in Jackson, Miss.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I don't remember saying another word. I don't remember hanging up the telephone or even leaving the phone booth. It was the saddest moment of my career. I just leaned up against the aging brick wall of the coffee shop and cried.” – Mal Moore on hearing the news of Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s death

We'll Leave You With This...

Aaron Anderson
All Things Bama

WR Aaron Anderson to Transfer to Rival SEC School

By Joey Blackwell
Loyal McQueen vs Norfolk State
All Things Bama

Loyal McQueen Has Best Game in Alabama Uniform Against Norfolk State

By Blake Byler
Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris (48) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 15: Christian Harris Records Multiple Career Highs

By Hunter De Siver
Hannah Barber vs Norfolk State
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Dominates Norfolk State for Seventh Consecutive Win

By Blake Byler
Javion Cohen
All Things Bama

OL Javion Cohen to Transfer to Miami

By Joey Blackwell
121722_MBA_SearsMa_Gonzaga_JH1013
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State

By Joey Blackwell
121722_MBA_BradleyJa_Gonzaga_JH8954
All Things Bama

Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Gonzaga

By Blake Byler
Khyree Jackson
All Things Bama

Khyree Jackson Transfers to Oregon, Joins Traeshon Holden

By Joey Blackwell