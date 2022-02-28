Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Tooth Fairy Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: vs Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Women's Golf vs Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C., ALL DAY, Golf Channel

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

Five seniors were honored prior to Alabama women's basketball's win over Vanderbilt to close out the regular season.

The Browns highlighted Jedrick Wills 2020 combine performance.

The women's basketball team had some special guests in the house for senior night.

Did you see?

February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.

February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature," – Dalvin Tomlinson

