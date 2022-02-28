Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, February 28, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Tooth Fairy Day

• Alabama Baseball Unable to Avoid Sweep at No. 1 Texas, 6-1

• Reports: Alabama to Hire Todd Grantham as Analyst

• Big Fifth Inning Sends No. 2 Alabama Softball to Another Top-20 Win

• Brittany Davis Leads Alabama Women's Basketball to Senior Day Win Over Vanderbilt

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 28-March 6, 2022

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Texas A&M

• Alabama Baseball OF William Hamiter Out with Broken Foot

• Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Mary and the Bear

• Senior Night Reflects Culture Change of Alabama Basketball

  • Men's Golf: vs Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Women's Golf vs Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head Island, S.C., ALL DAY, Golf Channel

  • Five seniors were honored prior to Alabama women's basketball's win over Vanderbilt to close out the regular season. 
  • The Browns highlighted Jedrick Wills 2020 combine performance. 
  • The women's basketball team had some special guests in the house for senior night. 

February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.

February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga.

"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature," – Dalvin Tomlinson

