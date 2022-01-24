Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what'g going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Peanut Butter Day

• Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Auburn, 75-68

• 5 Things That Got Our Attention Over the Weekend

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Georgia

• A Look at Alabama's Positions of Need and Potential Targets Moving Forward

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 24-30, 2022

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

• Kelby Collins Impressed with the Tradition of Elite Defensive Line Play at Alabama

• Georgia Transfer WR Jermaine Burton Commits to Alabama

Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Samford 1

Women's tennis: Alabama 7, Troy 0

Women's basketball: Alabama 75, Auburn 68

• DeMeco Ryans will likely end up with an NFL head coaching position in the near future, as he completed another interview today, this time with the Vikings.

• In-state recruit Kelby Collins released some photos from his visit this weekend.

• Former Alabama teammates John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo faced off for their respective G-League teams Sunday night in Legacy Arena.

• Primo was able to post a career high in that game... including this hammer dunk.

• Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden helped recruit Jermaine Burton to join the Crimson Tide from the transfer portal.

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

