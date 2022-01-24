Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what'g going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Peanut Butter Day 

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Auburn, 75-68

• 5 Things That Got Our Attention Over the Weekend

• How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at Georgia

• A Look at Alabama's Positions of Need and Potential Targets Moving Forward

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 24-30, 2022

Read More

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

• Kelby Collins Impressed with the Tradition of Elite Defensive Line Play at Alabama

Georgia Transfer WR Jermaine Burton Commits to Alabama

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled. 

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Samford 1
  • Women's tennis: Alabama 7, Troy 0
  • Women's basketball: Alabama 75, Auburn 68 

Did you notice?

• DeMeco Ryans will likely end up with an NFL head coaching position in the near future, as he completed another interview today, this time with the Vikings.

• In-state recruit Kelby Collins released some photos from his visit this weekend. 

• Former Alabama teammates John Petty Jr. and Josh Primo faced off for their respective G-League teams Sunday night in Legacy Arena.

• Primo was able to post a career high in that game... including this hammer dunk. 

• Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden helped recruit Jermaine Burton to join the Crimson Tide from the transfer portal. 

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." – Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

We'll leave you with this...

101621_WTN_Detail_ITA_OH0834
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, January 24, 2022

33 seconds ago
Linebacker Shane Lee returns an interception at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

Former Alabama LB Shane Lee Announces Transfer to Southern California

2 hours ago
Class of 2023 lineman RyQueze McElderry makes a block for Anniston High School.
Recruiting

Georgia OL Commit Not Ruling Out Alabama After Recent Visit

3 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) moves the ball between Alabama Crimson Tide defenders Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
All Things Bama

Georgia transfer WR Jermaine Burton commits to Alabama

6 hours ago
012322_WBB_DavisBr_Auburn_SL01354
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Completes Regular Season Sweep of Auburn, 75-68

6 hours ago
011522_MTE_Team_Mercer_DG0102
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 24-30, 2022

10 hours ago
Bill O'Brien, Bryce Young, Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
All Things Bama

5 Things That Got Our Attention Over the Weekend

11 hours ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 12

12 hours ago