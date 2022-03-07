Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

• Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Rally by Murray State to Sweep Series

• In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

• Alabama Gymnastics Beats SEC Rivals with 198 at Elevate the Stage

• Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Updates for Alabama Softball Heading into SEC Play

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

• Alabama Softball Earns 20th Win with 10-2 Run Rule over Miami (Ohio)

Swimming & Diving at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga. All Day

Alabama women's tennis had five singles winners against No. 22 Vanderbilt.

Jalyn Armour-Davis ran a 4.44 at the NFL Combine on Sunday. For more updates on how Alabama players are faring in Indianapolis, check out Tracking Alabama Crimson Tide Players at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Alabama swimming and diving competed in the NCAA Zone B Championships on Sunday.

March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last." — Shaun Alexander

