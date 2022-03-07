Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Flapjack Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Rally by Murray State to Sweep Series

• In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

• Alabama Gymnastics Beats SEC Rivals with 198 at Elevate the Stage

• Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Updates for Alabama Softball Heading into SEC Play

• This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

• 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

• Alabama Softball Earns 20th Win with 10-2 Run Rule over Miami (Ohio)

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving at NCAA Zone B Championships, Atlanta, Ga. All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice? 

  • Alabama women's tennis had five singles winners against No. 22 Vanderbilt. 
  • Alabama swimming and diving competed in the NCAA Zone B Championships on Sunday. 

Did you see? 

Alabama Baseball
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 7, 1983: Former Crimson Tide pitcher Taylor Tankersley was born in Missoula, Mont.

March 7, 1989: Howard Cross, star right end for four years who was coming off winning the Jacobs Trophy as the SEC’s best blocker, was feted with his own day in Huntsville. The New Hope native was greeted by 400 of his friends and fans, including teammate Derrick Thomas, who presented him with a special prized photo of their playing days. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I think whenever you play football, at any time it could be your last play. That's the great thing about this sport. Every week and every play, you have to play like it's your last." — Shaun Alexander

We'll leave you with this... 

2023 edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre meets with Nick Saban.
Recruiting

In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Alabama gymnastics scores 198 at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Beats SEC Rivals with 198 at Elevate the Stage

By Katie Windham7 hours ago
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Rally by Murray State to Sweep Series

By Joey Blackwell8 hours ago
All Things Bama

Patrick Murphy Provides Injury Updates for Alabama Softball Heading into SEC Play

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Earns 20th Win with 10-2 Run Rule over Miami (Ohio)

By Katie Windham9 hours ago
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 7-13, 2022

By Clayton Connick10 hours ago
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 18

By Joey Blackwell11 hours ago
Recruiting

Peach State RB Djay Braswell Blown Away by Alabama Offer

By Tony Tsoukalas11 hours ago