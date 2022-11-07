Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 7, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Alabama A&M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Longwood, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's Tennis Results:
- SEC/Big 12 Challenge Singles
- Filip Planinsek defeated Texas Tech’s Tyler Stewart, 7-5, 6-2
- German Samofalov won in mirror sets over Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft, 6-4, 6-4
- Matias Ponce De Leon was victorious over Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud, 6-3, 6-4
- Roan Jones gave the Crimson Tide its final win of the day over Oklahoma State’s Chase Ferguson, 6-4, 6-4
- SEC/Big 12 Challenge Doubles
- German Samofalov and Roan Jones fell short, dropping a 6-2 decision to Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Chase Ferguson
- Filip Planinsek and Matias Ponce De Leon fell to Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart, 6-3
- CCB Invitational
- Joao Ferreira also competed Sunday as he finished play in the CCB Invitational, which was held in Birmingham, Ala.
- The UA sophomore battled Belmont’s Alfred Wallin in the fourth round, and forced a tiebreaker in the opening set before falling, 7-6
- Ferreira then fell 6-2 in the final set
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.