Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 7, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis Results:
    • SEC/Big 12 Challenge Singles
      • Filip Planinsek defeated Texas Tech’s Tyler Stewart, 7-5, 6-2
      • German Samofalov won in mirror sets over Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft, 6-4, 6-4
      • Matias Ponce De Leon was victorious over Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud, 6-3, 6-4
      • Roan Jones gave the Crimson Tide its final win of the day over Oklahoma State’s Chase Ferguson, 6-4, 6-4
    • SEC/Big 12 Challenge Doubles
      • German Samofalov and Roan Jones fell short, dropping a 6-2 decision to Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Chase Ferguson
      • Filip Planinsek and Matias Ponce De Leon fell to Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart, 6-3
    • CCB Invitational
      • Joao Ferreira also competed Sunday as he finished play in the CCB Invitational, which was held in Birmingham, Ala.
      • The UA sophomore battled Belmont’s Alfred Wallin in the fourth round, and forced a tiebreaker in the opening set before falling, 7-6
      • Ferreira then fell 6-2 in the final set

Did you Notice?

  • John Petty Jr. recorded this dunk in the Birmingham Squadron's 130-122 loss to the Lakeland Magic:
  • Santana Moss is a big fan of Daron Payne:
  • And JD Davison contributed in the Maine Celtics' 119-111 win over the Westchester Knicks:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.

We'll leave you with this...

