Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 7, 2022

Today is ... National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis Results:

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Singles



Filip Planinsek defeated Texas Tech’s Tyler Stewart, 7-5, 6-2





German Samofalov won in mirror sets over Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft, 6-4, 6-4





Matias Ponce De Leon was victorious over Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud, 6-3, 6-4





Roan Jones gave the Crimson Tide its final win of the day over Oklahoma State’s Chase Ferguson, 6-4, 6-4

SEC/Big 12 Challenge Doubles



German Samofalov and Roan Jones fell short, dropping a 6-2 decision to Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Chase Ferguson





Filip Planinsek and Matias Ponce De Leon fell to Texas Tech’s Sebastian Abboud and Tyler Stewart, 6-3

CCB Invitational



Joao Ferreira also competed Sunday as he finished play in the CCB Invitational, which was held in Birmingham, Ala.





The UA sophomore battled Belmont’s Alfred Wallin in the fourth round, and forced a tiebreaker in the opening set before falling, 7-6





Ferreira then fell 6-2 in the final set

Did you Notice?

John Petty Jr. recorded this dunk in the Birmingham Squadron's 130-122 loss to the Lakeland Magic:

Santana Moss is a big fan of Daron Payne:

And JD Davison contributed in the Maine Celtics' 119-111 win over the Westchester Knicks:

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 7, 1964: With ailing Joe Namath watching from the sideline, No. 3 Alabama led by backup quarterback Steve Sloan knocked off No. 8 LSU with a 17-9 win at Legion Field. A fourth-quarter rally enabled the Crimson Tide to keep its national title hopes alive. A 36-yard field goal by David Ray and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown by Hudson Harris keyed the victory. Fullback Steve Bowman scored Alabama's other touchdown on a first-quarter run from the 1-yard line. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"It was a tough, physical game. Man, those games are fun to be a part of." — Nick Saban after Alabama defeated LSU 24-15 on this date in 2009.

We'll leave you with this...