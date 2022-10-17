Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Pasta Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships, Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Women's Tennis: ITA Southern Regional Championships, Baton Rouge, LA
  • Women's Golf: Alabama at The Ally, West Point, Miss., All Day
Crimson Tide Results

  • Men's Tennis: The Alabama men's tennis team finished the fourth day of play at the ITA Southern Regional Championships, which are being held at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. Enzo Aguiard, Roan Jones and Filip Planinsek highlighted play Sunday as each won their match to advance in the main draw.
  • Women's Tennis: The Alabama women's tennis team continued play at the ITA Southern Regional Championships Sunday, which is being held at the LSU Tennis Complex. The Crimson Tide's fourth day at the event was highlighted by Petra Sedlackova's straight-set victory to advance to the semifinals of this year's event.

Did you notice?

  • Quinnen Williams blocked a field goal for the New York Jets against the Green Bay Packers:
  • Raekwon Davis sacked Kirk Cousins during the Miami Dolphins game against the Minnesota Vikings:
  • And a penalty kick for Ashlynn Serepca propelled Alabama soccer past Arkansas to improve the Crimson Tide to an overall record of 14-1-1:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 17, 1985: John Parker Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

October 17, 2009: During what some thought was his Heisman Trophy moment, Mark Ingram Jr. churned out a career-high 246 yards, many out of a wildcat formation on the decisive drive, and scored the game-clinching touchdown to lead No. 2 Alabama to a 20-6 home victory against No. 22 South Carolina. The Crimson Tide had four turnovers, but scored on a pick-six by Mark Barron.

October 17, 2015: Derrick Henry ran for a career-high 236 yards and two scores, and No. 10 Alabama had a school-record three touchdowns on interception returns for a 41-23 victory at No. 9 Texas A&M. Minkah Fitzpatrick opened and closed the scoring with returns of 33 and 55 yards, respectively, and Eddie Jackson had a 93-yard pick-six.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Last year, I could just chuck it as far as I could and it was either out of bounds or no one caught it, and that was the checkdown. It’s real football now.” – Missouri quarterback Drew Lock after facing Alabama

We'll leave you with this...

Nov 13, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach watch a replay on the video board during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
