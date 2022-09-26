Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, September 26, 2022

Today is ... National Quesadilla Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

There's also the Bama Central Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama vs SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Men's Tennis: The Alabama men's tennis team closed their fall season opener Sunday after tallying 11 wins over three days at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind. Newcomer Roan Jones went undefeated in singles over the weekend, capping his three-win run with a straight-set victory against Columbia's Hugo Hashimoto, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, Joao Ferreira and Zach Foster combined to down Columbia's Roko Horvat and Sachin Palta, 6-1. It was Foster's third doubles win of the weekend, playing with three different partners.

Women's Golf: Three Alabama women's golfers shot under par to lead the Crimson Tide's surge up the leaderboard in Sunday's final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship, jumping four spots from 11th into seventh place with a season best round of 3-under par 285. Alabama improved its score across each day of the tournament, closing tournament play in seventh overall with a team total of 10-over par 874 (297-292-285).

Volleyball: Auburn def. Alabama 16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

Did You Notice?

Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens:

Jaylen Waddle was mic'd up for the Miami Dolphins:

And Quinnen Williams evidently didn't like what his defensive line coach had to say:

September 26, 1926: Former Crimson Tide baseball and football standout Al Lary was born in Northport. Per his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: One of three players named to both the football and baseball All-Century Teams. At the time, he set the record for Alabama single-season touchdown receptions with ten and the set the single-game record with three. He was named First Team All-SEC in 1950. During the 1950 baseball season, he had a 4-1 (.800) record as a starting pitcher and a 6-2 (.750) record the following year. He ranks fourth in fewest hits allowed in a season (13) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He played two seasons in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 1954 and 1962.

September 26, 1981: Three big defensive plays key Alabama’s 28-7 victory at Vanderbilt. Defensive tackle Jackie Cline’s punt block for a safety gave Alabama an early 2-0 lead, and defensive end Russ Wood returned a fumble 33 yards to make it 9-0, and cornerback Benny Perrin returned an interception 72 yards for touchdown as Alabama led 16-7 at the half. The offense finally scored on a 1-yard run by Jeff Fagan and an 81-yard pass from Ken Coley to Joey Jones. – Bryant Museum

September 26, 2009: Greg McElroy passed for a career-high 291 yards and three touchdowns and Alabama opened SEC play by blasting Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 35-7. The Crimson Tide executive three plays of 50-plus yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Marquis that was one of the longest pass plays in school history. Trent Richardson broke four tackles for a 52-yard touchdown run, Julio Jones caught a 50-yard TD pass on a trick play and Alabama even managed to block a punt. However, it also lost linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a knee injury.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“Never compromise what you think is right.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll leave you with this...