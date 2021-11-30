Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Author:

Today is ... National Mason Jar Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No games scheduled.

Did you notice?

  • Jaden Shackelford came out with his own T-shirt:
  • As did John Metchie, who decided to cash in on what has become an iconic celebratory pose:
  • If this photo is any proof, former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore is doing just fine in the NFL:
  • And Marlon Humphrey continued to be a loud source of motivation for his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban 

We'll leave you with this ...

Mark Ingram's Sports Illustrated cover, Nov. 30, 2009
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2021

55 seconds ago
Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis
All Things Bama

Alabama Game Week Scouting Report: Jordan Davis and the Georgia Defensive Line

8 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama defense against Georgia, DeMarcco Hellams
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Ready for the Challenge of No. 1 Georgia

9 hours ago
Brandon Inniss
Recruiting

Alabama Back in the Mix for 2023 WR Brandon Inniss and QB Malachi Nelson

10 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Details Decision to Come to Alabama, Upbringing as Georgia Fan

10 hours ago
Kirby Smart, 2021 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Everything Georgia Said About Facing Alabama, SEC Championship Game

10 hours ago
Bryce Young pass against Auburn
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Did Bryce Young have his Heisman Moment in Iron Bowl?

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Nick Saban in Alabama locker room
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of SEC Championship Week

9 hours ago