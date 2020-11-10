Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 10, 2020
Joey Blackwell
Today is … National Forget-Me-Not-Day
Today’s Crimson Tide schedule
Men's Golf: Alabama at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day
Crimson Tide results
Men's Golf: Alabama ended the second round of play at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Monday with a 7-over par 287 and fell to 11th overall after 36 holes of play. The Crimson Tide will enter the final round on Tuesday with a team total of 3-over par 563 (276-287).
Did you notice?
- The NFL joined Miami Dolphins fans in believing in Tua Tagovailoa and his potential with the team:
- Damien Harris reminded the New York Jets that he was Built by Bama:
- Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats was a guest on the One on One Podcast, and even got a little technical with a PowerPoint presentation:
- Alabama athletes spent some time calling and thanking donors of the Crimson Tide Foundation, the fundraising division of Alabama Athletics:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.