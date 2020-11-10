Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 10, 2020

Today is … National Forget-Me-Not-Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Golf: Alabama at Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate, All Day

Crimson Tide results

Men's Golf: Alabama ended the second round of play at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate on Monday with a 7-over par 287 and fell to 11th overall after 36 holes of play. The Crimson Tide will enter the final round on Tuesday with a team total of 3-over par 563 (276-287).

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

The NFL joined Miami Dolphins fans in believing in Tua Tagovailoa and his potential with the team:

Damien Harris reminded the New York Jets that he was Built by Bama:

Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats was a guest on the One on One Podcast, and even got a little technical with a PowerPoint presentation:

Alabama athletes spent some time calling and thanking donors of the Crimson Tide Foundation, the fundraising division of Alabama Athletics:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 10, 1922: The largest crowd ever to see Alabama play in Tuscaloosa, 8,000 strong, turned out to watch the Thin Red Line roll to a 47-3 win over LSU. Stumpy Bartlett was the star for Alabama, scoring three touchdowns and passing 35 yards to Al Clemens for another. Freshman Pooley Hubert scored a touchdown on a 65-yard interception return. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"We've got bragging rights now. I don't have to say anything, but if I want to I can." — Former Alabama All-American and Tuscaloosa native Sylvester Croom after his Mississippi State team defeated the Crimson Tide in 2007.

We’ll leave you with this …