Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 28, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National French Toast Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Men's Basketball: No. 10 Alabama vs Miami (ESPN Events Invitational), Orlando, Fla., 5:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU, Live Audio, Live Stats

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Bethune-Cookman, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Volleyball: Ole Miss 3, Alabama 0

Did You Notice?

Nick Saban celebrated with his wife, Terry, after Alabama's thrilling 24-22 4OT comeback victory against Auburn:

Alabama men's basketball celebrated the victory from Orlando as it awaits its final game in the ESPN Events Invitational:

Women's basketball also celebrated the Crimson Tide's Iron Bowl victory:

Eli Gold had not one, but two incredible calls to end regulation and the fourth overtime period in the game:

November 28, 1965: Softball coach Patrick Murphy was born in Waterloo, Iowa.

November 28, 1981: Win No. 315 for Paul W. “Bear” Bryant does not come easily as the Crimson Tide had to rally behind Walter Lewis and Linnie Patrick to a 28-17 win over Auburn at Legion Field. With the victory, the coach tops Almos Alonzo Stagg for most wins in college football history.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"’Bout all I did was stick with it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on notching win No. 315 on this date in 1981.

We’ll leave you with this …