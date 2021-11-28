What Nick Saban Said After Alabama Faced Auburn in the Iron Bowl

Crimson Tide had already clinched the SEC West before visiting Jordan-Hare Stadium.

For the 36th time since 1980, at least one team is ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 entering the annual Iron Bowl.

Alabama was No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Coming off its upset loss to South Carolina, Auburn come into the annual rivalry game unranked.

Alabama was also No. 3 in the current AP Top 25, and was ranked entering the Iron Bowl for the 47th time in history. The Crimson Tide was 33-13 (.717) against the Tigers when ranked in the AP poll.

Auburn has been ranked a total of 32 times in Iron Bowl history and has compiled a 22-10 (.688) record when ranked in the AP Top 25.

The highest-ranked team owned a 47-12 (.797) record in the series since 1955.

Neither team was ranked in 1982, 1998 and 2003.

As for the coaches, Saturday was the first Iron Bowl for first-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

Former Alabama head coach Paul “Bear” Bryant holds the Iron Bowl record for most games coached (25) and most wins (19).

In addition to bragging rights, the teams play for the ODK-James E. Foy V Sportsmanship Trophy. It will be awarded to the winner at halftime of the Alabama-Auburn basketball game on the winner’s home court. The trophy remains in their care until the next year’s presentation takes place. In January 1978, the trophy was dedicated to Dean James E. Foy V upon his retirement as the Dean of Student Affairs at Auburn University. He began serving in that position in 1950 after serving as Assistant Dean of Students at The University of Alabama.

On field

I can't put it into words. The way the guys kept fighting... I'm so proud of them, it's unbelievable.

Saban said his message at halftime to the players was to have fun.

When did you have fun?

"When the guy caught the ball."

Here's what Nick Saban had to say during his postgame press conference ...

Everyone was all in after the first half.

"Wow, what a game."

Saban said he had a feeling that they were going to have their chances. To get a win here (after so many disappointments) feels good.

It feels really good to come back and get a win.

Auburn was being really aggressive. The big thing was getting the ball out quickly in the second half. There were some really clutch plays. There were a lot of things we had to fix, but the players played hard.

Win you'll really cherish? Yeah, I think so. It was a great comeback. There were many times we could have thrown in the towel. It's the feeling of being on a team, the togetherness, the trust they have in each other to got out at the end and win the game.

On line changes: Chris Owens was inserted because he was a veteran, though he might do a better job. Couldn't play both positions. Dalcourt's ankle was bothering him.

Saban said they executed better in secondary half. Auburn was dictating the tempo. Didn't do a lot different, just did things a lot better.

On Bryce Young: It wasn't Bryce's fault we were struggling in the first half, he wasn't getting much of a chance. Calm demeanor, kept telling everyone we're going to get this righ

