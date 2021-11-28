Notebook: Alabama Players Took Note of Auburn Players Mocking Their TD Celebration

John Metchie III got the final say when he struck the pose on the game-winning catch in 4OT of the 24-22 Iron Bowl win.

AUBURN, Ala. — It's become a staple among the Alabama wide receiver corps this year. When John Metchie III or Jameson Williams score a touchdown, they'll often lift one leg in the air in a crane or ninja type position.

That celebration pose has spread to other players on the team, even defensive players like Henry To'oTo'o or Phil Mathis.

In Saturday's Iron Bowl, several Auburn players also took the opportunity to use the pose throughout the game, but Alabama players had the last laugh in the 24-22 win in four overtimes.

Metchie made sure to strike the pose after his game-winning two-point catch.

"Yeah 100% noticed it," Metchie said about the Tigers mocking the celebration. "I guess all I can say is Roll Tide man. We won.”

Quarterback Bryce Young said it was something that was noted by the offense.

"We saw it," Young said. "I think Metch[ie] said something about Roll Tide, so I'm going to double down on that."

Here are the game notes from Alabama's 24-22 Iron Bowl win over Auburn:

Not a half for fans of offense

The Iron Bowl was ruled by the defense in the first half. Neither offense found a groove and it was reflected in the stat book.

Alabama totaled 63 total yards with minus two yards rushing, just four first downs and went 2 of 8 on third down. Alabama entered Auburn territory just once, and that was on the 48-yard line. It was the first time this season Alabama failed to score in the first half.

It was Bryce Young’s worst half of the season. He was 6 of 16 for 70 yards.

Alabama had not punted more than six times in a game this season (LSU). On Saturday, the Crimson Tide matched that total in the first half. UA had seven for the game.

Auburn didn’t fare much better in the first half, totaling 96 yards with minus three yards rushing. The Tigers were 3 of 9 on third down and had seven first downs.

Take to the air

It’s no secret Alabama has placed an emphasis on the passing game the last few years. The results are telling. Through the first 11 seasons under Nick Saban (2007-17), Alabama had 256 passing touchdowns for an average of 23 per season. Through the last four years, Alabama has 181 touchdown passes for an average of 45 per season. Bryce Young has 40 touchdown passes this season. He threw two against Auburn, one with 24 seconds to play in regulation and the other in overtime.

Second-half slump

Auburn’s offense has disappeared in the second half in its last four games. Auburn has been outscored 60-12 (one touchdown, two field goals), including zero points against Texas A&M. In SEC games, Auburn has been outscored 93-57 in the second half.

On Saturday, Auburn did much better, holding the Crimson Tide to 10 second-half points while scoring 10 itself.

Old rivalry, new scenario

Saturday was the first overtime game in Iron Bowl history. It was also the first overtime game Alabama has played in since the new overtime rules came into effect. (The Crimson Tide's last overtime game was the 26-23 walkoff win over Georgia in the national championship 2nd-and-26 game in Jan. 2018)

Tidebits

