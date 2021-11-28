Iron Bowl Photo Gallery: Alabama 24, Auburn 22 4 OT

Some of the sights and scenes from Jordan-Hare Stadium, where No. 3 Alabama pulled off a stunning victory.

Bryan Harsin was named the 28th head football coach in Auburn’s 127-year history on December 22, 2020.

Roughly 11 months later, he was on the sideline for his first Iron Bowl, as Auburn hosted Alabama on Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Harsin had spent the previous seven seasons as head coach at Boise State, where he compiled a 69-19 record while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.

A former Boise State quarterback, assistant coach and offensive coordinator, Harsin is 81-26 overall as a head coach – including one season at Arkansas State – and has directed his programs to bowl games each season.

He led the Broncos to five 10-win seasons, seven consecutive bowl appearances and six MWC West Division Championships.

During his BSU debut season Harsin led his alma mater back to where it rose to national prominence. Boise State went 12-2 in 2014, winning its first outright Mountain West Championship and capping the campaign with a 38-30 victory over Arizona in the 2014 VIZIO Fiesta Bowl.

The only alumnus to lead the Broncos as head coach in the history of Boise State, Harsin has won conference championships as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach.

For his efforts in 2014, Harsin was named a finalist for the Paul “Bear Bryant” National Coach of the Year Award, the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year Award and the Dodd Trophy, given annually by the Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year Foundation. He was also named the nation’s top first-year head coach by the Football Writers Association of America.

Auburn hasn't been able to match that this season. Coming in, the Tigers were 6-5 overall, 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play.