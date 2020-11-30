Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 30, 2020

Today is … National Mason Jar Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Basketball: Alabama vs Stanford, Maui Invitational, Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m. CT, ESPN 2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 88, Houston 66

Alabama’s trio of seniors in Ariyah Copeland, Jordan Lewis and Jasmine Walker combined for 65 points and 26 rebounds in the Crimson Tide’s 88-66 victory over Houston on Sunday in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama is now 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017 when it began the year 4-0.

In what was a monster day for Derrick Henry, the former Alabama running back eclipsed the 5,000 career rushing yard mark:

In an otherwise dismal game for the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III has this outstanding catch:

Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted Cam Newton on Iron Bowl weekend:

Speaking of the Arizona Cardinals, Kenyan Drake had two touchdowns in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

November 30, 1968: In an emotion-choked locker room, the Alabama football seniors presented the game ball to former Crimson Tide star quarterback Pat Trammell, who was battling cancer, after defeating Auburn 24-16. Senior linebacker Mike Hall was chosen as national player of the week after recording 16 tackles and intercepting two passes, one of which led to a touchdown. Hall played both ways, changing from his regular jersey 54 to 82 to line up on the offensive side at tight end. He caught a touchdown pass from Scott Hunter to clinch the win. – Bryant Museum

November 30, 1994: Anthony Averett was born at Woodbury, N.J.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Mediocre people don't like high achievers, and high achievers don't like mediocre people.” — Nick Saban

