Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12

It's considered a tradition with the Miami Dolphins and some of their fans. When the last undefeated NFL team takes its first loss they open champagne to celebrate.

The 1972 team coached by Don Shula remains the lone team to run the table of an NFL season, going undefeated and winning the Super Bowl. Granted, they only had to go 14-0, but the surviving members still put a bottle on ice every fall.

It would take something absolutely crazy for another team to have a perfect season, especially since teams now play a 16-game regular season and more playoff games.

It is 2020, though.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-0.

A big reason why has been the play of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who had two interceptions last week and has keyed six turnovers over the last six games. His nine interceptions since 2019 are the second most in the league.

Sunday, the Steelers will host the Ravens, what was originally scheduled to be the marquee game on Thanksgiving but had to be pushed back. Baltimore's team facilities were closed after numerous staffers and players, including running back Mark Ingram II, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pittsburgh can clinch the first NFL playoff berth this week, needing a win plus a Miami loss or tie and a Las Vegas loss or tie (and assuming both the Dolphins and Raiders don’t tie).

The Steelers are the 16th team since the 1970 league merger to begin a season 10-0. Only 11 made it to 11-0. However, nine of them reached the Super Bowl, and five won it.

The teams that began a season 11-0 since 1970:

Year, Team, Record, Season result

2015 Carolina 15-1, Advanced to Super Bowl 50

2011 Green Bay 15-1, Advanced to NFC Divisional playoffs

2009 Indianapolis 14-2, Advanced to Super Bowl XLIV

2009 New Orleans 13-3, Won Super Bowl XLIV

2007 New England 16-0, Advanced to Super Bowl XLII

2005 Indianapolis 14-2, Advanced to AFC Divisional playoffs

1998 Denver 14-2, Won Super Bowl XXXIII

1991 Washington 14-2, Won Super Bowl XXVI

1985 Chicago 15-1, Won Super Bowl XX

1984 Miami 14-2, Advanced to Super Bowl XIX

1972 Miami 14-0, Won Super Bowl VII

The last time Fitzpatrick faced the Ravens, during Week 8, he had seven tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defended.

With two last-gasp passes defended he's also played a significant part in the Steelers being 5-0 in games decided by seven points or less. The Chiefs (3-0) and Browns (4-0) are also undefeated in that situation.

Since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002, 86 of 103 teams (83.5 percent) that finished with a .700-or-better winning percentage in games decided by seven points or less have made the playoffs.​ So far that includes the Titans (6-1), Saints (4-1), Bills (4-1) and Rams (3-1).

Week 12 moves

Ingram II was placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Safety Xavier McKinney had his status changed by the Giants to Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return

Cardinals defensive back Deionte Thompson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Carson Tinker was listed a protected practice squad player by the Giants.

Ross Pierschbacher is a protected practice squad player for Washington.

Running back Bo Scarbrough was placed on the injured practice squad list by the Seahawks (he doesn't count toward practice squad spot).

Matchup of the Week

The Raiders at Falcons on Sunday will feature numerous former Crimson Tide playmakers, including running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III for Las Vegas, and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley for Atlanta.

Offensive lineman James Carpenter is also a starter for the Falcons.

NFL Schedule Week 12

Thursday's games

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions, 11:30 a.m. CT, CBS

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Sunday's games

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons, noon, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills, noon, CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals, noon, Fox

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, noon, CBS

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, noon, CBS

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings, noon, Fox

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots, noon, Fox

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets, noon, CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, TBA, TBA

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos, 3:05 p.m., Fox

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 3:05 p.m., Fox

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Monday's game

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

NFL Week 12 Notes

• Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is beginning to have a reputation for having big games on Thanksgiving as he is aiming for his third straight with at least eight catches and 80-plus yards. Last year he had eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

• The Titans at Colts is a huge AFC South showdown. It's the second meeting between the teams in three weeks and both teams are 7-3. In Week 10, the Colts won 34-17. Last week, both teams overcame a double-digit deficit to win in overtime (Colts 34, Packers 31; Titans 30, Ravens 24). The Titans have won an NFL-high five games in which they’ve scored the game-deciding points in either overtime or the last two minutes of regulation.

• Jedrick Wills Jr. is doing so well with the Browns that there's already a push to get the rookie selected for the Pro Bowl. When ESPN listed its top 10 rookies this season Joe Thomas tweeted that it was a "joke" that Wills wasn't mentioned.

This story will be continually updated through Monday's game