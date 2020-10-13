Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 13, 2020

Today is … National Train Your Brain Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

The Ravens picked an excellent game to mic up former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey:

Check out this tape of Terrell Lewis from his matchup on Sunday against The Washington Football Team:

Najee Harris was named Best of the Best for Week 6 by Learfield IMG College Audio for his performance against Ole Miss:

Alabama volleyball's matches with Missouri that were originally scheduled for Oct. 17-18 have been pushed to Oct. 20-21 due to a current outbreak of COVID-19 among Missouri athletes:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 13, 1965: Alabama's 188-pound linebacker Tim Bates was chosen as the SEC Lineman of the Week for his play in the 22-7 win over Vanderbilt. A senior from Tarrant, Bates was credited with 16 tackles and led a defensive charge that limited the Commodores to 150 yards in total offense.

October 13, 2012: Coming off a bye, rested running backs Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon both had 100-yard rushing days and combined to score five touchdowns as Alabama beat Missouri 42-10 in a rain-filled, lightning-delayed game. The Crimson Tide outgained the home team 533-129, with the Tigers finishing with just 3 rushing yards. It was the first SEC meeting between the schools and first between head coaches who were former Kent State teammates, Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"That is maybe the best team I have ever seen," – Missouri coach Gary Pinkel after losing to Alabama in 2012, 42-10.

We’ll leave you with this …