Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Cary, NC

Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide Results

Did You Notice?

Victor Kiprop was named the USTfCCCA National Athlete of the Week. He earned the award after winning to Joe Piane invitational in South Bend last week.

Former Alabama basketball player JD Davidson celebrated a birthday yesterday.

October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson.

We'll Leave You With This...