Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is ... National Taco Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule 

  • Women's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Cary, NC
  • Men's Tennis at ITA All-American Championships Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide Results

No scores from Monday.

Did You Notice?

  • Victor Kiprop was named the USTfCCCA National Athlete of the Week. He earned the award after winning to Joe Piane invitational in South Bend last week. 
  • Former Alabama basketball player JD Davidson celebrated a birthday yesterday.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

October 4, 1969: In one of the most exciting games in college football history, Alabama edged Ole Miss 33-32 before a sellout crowd at Legion Field and large television audience on ABC. Alabama’s Scott Hunter was 22-for-29 and 300 passing yards while Rebels quarterback Archie Manning was 33-for-52 for 436 yards to go with 15 carries for 104 rushing yards. Mississippi's 609 yards were the most ever registered against a Crimson Tide defense.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I’ve been here so long that when I got here the Dead Sea wasn’t even sick.” – Wimp Sanderson.

We'll Leave You With This...

Bama in the NFL Week 4: Josh Jacobs Leads the Raiders to Their First Win

By Hunter De Siver
Nick Saban
Photos and Video from Alabama's First Practice of Texas A&M Week

By Joey Blackwell
Bryce Young's Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren't Obvious: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point: How Much Does Jalen Milroe Change Alabama's Offense?

By Clay Miller
For Jahmyr Gibbs, the Running Game is Both Mental and Physical

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban: "Nobody Would Listen" to Rat Poison Warnings Before Last Year's Texas A&M Game

By Katie Windham
Evaluating the College Football Coaching Landscape: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young Listed as Day-to-Day Following Shoulder Injury, Per Nick Saban

By Joey Blackwell