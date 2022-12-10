Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Today is ... Human Rights Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball: Alabama at Houston, 2 p.m. CT, ABC

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you Notice?

  • Former Crimson Tide pitcher David Robertson has signed with the New York Mets
  • Women's basketball player Myra Gordon is taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on mental health and to continue rehab on her knee

Former Crimson Tide goalkeeper McKinley Crone holds the NCAA record for most career minutes

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.

December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.

December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

 "He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.

We'll Leave You With This:

Congrats to the student-athletes receiving their degrees

The Extra Point Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Is there Potential for more Alabama Transfers?

By Joe Schatz
BamaCentral1
Recruiting

Recruiting Rundown: Home Visits

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) returns a punt against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Will Anderson Named FWAA All-Americans

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Predicting How a 12-team Playoff Would Go This Season: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh
A detailed view of College Football Playoff National Championship logo helmet at 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee press conference at the JW Marriott.
All Things Bama

A Plea For a Small Change in the 12-Team College Football Playoff : All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Dec. 9, 1968
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 9, 2022

By Clay Miller
Will Anderson Jr. bow
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Wins Chuck Bednarik Award, Earns First Team All-American Honors

By Katie Windham
Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Want to See Alabama Basketball at Sold-Out No. 1 Houston? Bring Your Wallet

By Christopher Walsh