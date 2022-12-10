Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, December 10, 2022
Today is ... Human Rights Day
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Alabama at Houston, 2 p.m. CT, ABC
Crimson Tide Results:
No results from Thursday.
- Former Crimson Tide pitcher David Robertson has signed with the New York Mets
- Women's basketball player Myra Gordon is taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on mental health and to continue rehab on her knee
Former Crimson Tide goalkeeper McKinley Crone holds the NCAA record for most career minutes
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 10, 1968: Former Alabama quarterback Dr. Pat Trammell died from cancer in a Birmingham hospital. He was 29. “This is the saddest day of my life," a tearful Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said.
December 10, 1993: Eddie Jackson was born in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.
December 10, 2019: Broadcaster Eli Gold received the Chris Schenkel Award for excellence in broadcasting at the National Football Foundation (NFF) Annual Awards Dinner.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"He can't run, he can't pass, and he can't kick - all he can do is beat you." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on Pat Trammel, the starting quarterback for the 1961 national champions.
Congrats to the student-athletes receiving their degrees